Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Monday: Sweet and sour pork
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff
Wednesday: Fried chicken
Thursday: Meatballs lyonnaise
Friday: Chicken bacon alfredo
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls discussion with the senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Continuing computer classes for seniors, 3 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Hospice Vision provides a foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery and support group, 11 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Basic computer class for seniors, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Twin Falls High School FFA banquet, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Gran-Group for grandparents raising their grandchildren, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.
Monday: Pulled pork sandwich
Tuesday: Clam chowder, egg salad sandwich
Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuits and gravy, 8 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Chicken fried steak
Sunday: Closed
Monday: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Music by Tom Lancaster
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Tuesday: French dip sandwich
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo over noodles
Thursday: Meatloaf
Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $1
Friday: Pinochle, 7 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.
Thursday: Hamburger shepherd pie
Friday: Fried chicken
Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.
Snooker, 1 p.m.
Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Monday: Haystacks
Tuesday: Beef tips with noodles
Wednesday: Chicken ala king
Thursday: Meatloaf
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wild Card, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Monday: Sloppy Joes
Friday: Chili burger
Monday-Friday: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.
Monday: Enchiladas
Wednesday: Salisbury steak
Friday: Homemade pizza
Monday: Blood draw health fair, 7 to 10 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Friday: Two bingo games
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Monday: Sloppy Joes
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over a biscuit
Wednesday: Turkey roast
Thursday: Pork tenderloin with mushroom gravy
Friday: Baked potato bar
Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday: Taco salad
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Breakfast, bacon, eggs, muffin, 7:30 a.m.
Bible study, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Baked French toast, sausage links
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Monday: Chicken
Thursday: Hamburgers
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Tuesday: Meat pizza
Wednesday: Tuna sandwich, potato soup
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with ham
Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.
Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas
Wednesday: Barbecued ribs
Friday: Smothered pork chops
Monday: Widows support group, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Foot care, 10 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Monday: Hamburgers
Tuesday: Baked chicken
Wednesday: Pork loin
Thursday: Meatloaf
Friday: Crab cakes
Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.
Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Monday: Sweet and sour chicken
Tuesday: Pork roast
Wednesday: Roast beef
Thursday: Chef salad
Friday: Breaded chicken strips
Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.
Knitting with Kathy, 1:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Red shirt day for veterans
Dance and game night, 7 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Monday: Breakfast
Tuesday: Swiss steak
Wednesday: Ham and beans
Thursday: Sloppy Joes
Friday: Chili relleno
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Liver and onions, steak
