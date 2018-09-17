Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $2; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Today: Mushroom salisbury steak
Tuesday: Crispy chicken wings
Wednesday: Chopped steak or liver and onions
Thursday: Boneless pork with cream sauce
Friday: Lasagna
Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Syringa Place presentation on the benefits of walking, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigoing exercise class, 10 a.m.
Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides free blood pressure checks at 11 a.m. and discusses respiratory concerns at 12:15 p.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll sales, 7:30 a.m., cost is $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m.
Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 11 a.m.
Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.,
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:50 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Magic Valley Fly Fishers meeting and potluck, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.
Today: Chicken noodle soup
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff
Wednesday: Breakfast, sausage, omelet, 8 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Liver and onions or chicken
Sunday: Hot turkey sandwich
Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Music by Gem State Fiddlers
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Wednesday: Baked fish
Thursday: Roast beef
Today: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Cards, 1:30 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.
Thursday: Baked chicken with mushroom soup
Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.
Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Foot clinic
Board meeting, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Sheery, 11:15 a.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Today: Haystacks
Tuesday: Tuna casserole
Wednesday: Pizza in the park
Thursday: Roast beef
Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Music by the Fiddlers, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Today: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Ham and beans
Today: Coffee, 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 9 to 10 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 9 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.
Today: Bell pepper casserole
Wednesday: Shrimp scampi
Friday: Baked potato bar
Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Friday: Two bingo games
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Today: Beef liver and onions
Tuesday: Chicken and vegetable pasta primavera
Wednesday: Shrimp scampi
Thursday: Salisbury steak
Friday: Chicken or fish
Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m. and 5:20 p.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Stitch in Time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.
Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.
Freewill Baptist potluck, 6 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station across the street
Wednesday: Breakfast, English muffin, ham, eggs, 8 a.m.
Bible study 7 a.m.
Thursday: Cod
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Today: Spaghetti with meat sauce
Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup
Golden Years Senior Citizens Inc.
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Tuesday: Fish
Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup
Friday: Baked potato bar
Today: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.
Tuesday: Ham and beans
Wednesday: Lasagna
Friday: Pork roast
Tuesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Exercise, 9 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Today: Ham
Tuesday: Breaded pork cutlet
Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken
Thursday: Turkey and stuffing
Friday: Fish and chips
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Connection Club, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.
Connection Club, 11 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday:
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.
Connection Club, 11 a.m.
Card games, 1 p.m.
Friday: Connection Club, 11 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Card games, 1 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Today: BLT sandwich
Tuesday: Enchiladas
Wednesday: Ham and beans
Thursday: Hamburger steak
Friday: Turkey dinner
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
The Senior Junction
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors. 208-878-8646.
No menu available
Today: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday: Art class, 1 p.m.
Potluck and pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Enchiladas
