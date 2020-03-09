Senior calendar
Senior calendar

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; or lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Monday:

  • Sweet and sour pork

Tuesday:

  • Scalloped potatoes with ham

Wednesday:

  • Cranberry Dijon chicken

Thursday:

  • Sloppy Joes

Friday:

  • Chicken and egg noodles

Monday:

  • Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

University of Idaho presentation on “Eat Right, Bite by Bite,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday:

  • AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Hospice Vision’s foot clinic, 10 a.m.

Harrison’s Hope with free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., and a presentation on “Tips for Healthy Kidneys,” 12:15 p.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday:

  • Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.

Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday:

  • AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Health Services presentation on “Why Nutrition Month,” 12:15 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday:

  • Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Horizon Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Putting a Little Green into your Life,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 1:30 p.m and 7 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Bridge tournament, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Sunday:

  • Bridge tournament, 10 a.m.; free continental breakfast at 9 a.m. for bridge players

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Monday:

  • Chicken burger

Tuesday:

  • Goulash

Wednesday

  • : Pancakes, sausage links

Thursday:

  • Cube steak with mushroom gravy

Sunday:

  • Ham dinner

Monday:

  • SilverSneakers exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday:

  • Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday:

  • Music by Tom Lancaster

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday:

  • Tuna on a croissant, tomato soup

Wednesday:

  • Chicken pot pie

Thursday:

  • Meatloaf

Monday:

  • Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday:

  • Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Food bank

Wednesday:

  • Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Jackpot bus

Thursday:

  • Hospice presentation on nutrition

Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo

Cards, 1:30 p.m.

Friday:

  • Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.

Thursday:

  • Chicken alfredo

Friday:

  • Tavern ham

Monday:

  • Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday:

  • Snooker, 1 p.m.

Bible study, 1 p.m.

Cash bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Thursday:

  • Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday:

  • Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Greg Griggs Cajun, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Pinochle

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Monday:

  • Chicken alfredo

Tuesday:

  • Beef
  • enchiladas

Wednesday:

Spaghetti

Thursday:

  • Curry chicken with rice

Monday:

  • Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday:

  • Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Gooding and Shoshone pinochle, 1:30 p.m. at Gooding

Wednesday:

  • Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Board meeting, 1 p.m.

Thursday:

  • Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Foot clinic

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday:

  • Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Monday:

  • Goulash

Friday:

  • Chili

Monday:

  • Coffee, 8 a.m.

College of Southern Idaho’s Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.

Foot care, 1 p.m.

Tuesday:

  • Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Wednesday:

  • CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday:

  • Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Friday:

  • Coffee, 8 a.m.

CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Monday: Beef enchilada

Wednesday:

  • Chicken fried steak

Friday:

  • Shrimp scampi

Today:

  • Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Friday:

  • Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Monday:

  • Chicken
  • alfredo

Tuesday:

  • Pork chili verde

Wednesday:

  • Chicken with lentils

Thursday:

  • Swedish meatballs

Friday:

  • Taco salad

Monday:

  • Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday:

  • Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

Thursday:

  • Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday:

  • Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Potato bar fundraiser

Sunday:

  • Dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m.; cost is $5

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday:

  • Chicken enchiladas

Board meeting, 10 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 11 a.m. at the fire station

Foot clinic, 1 p.m.

Cards

Wednesday:

  • Breakfast, English muffin, ham

Thursday:

  • Cod

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Monday:

  • Sweet and sour pork

Thursday:

  • Chili dogs

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday:

  • Sweet and sour meatballs

Wednesday:

  • Cheesy spud dogs

Friday:

  • Ham

Monday:

  • Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday:

  • Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday:

  • Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 6-10; free for children 5 and younger. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday:

  • Teriyaki chicken

Wednesday:

  • Chicken alfredo

Friday:

  • Meatballs and noodles with gravy

Tuesday:

  • Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday:

  • Board meeting, 1 p.m.

Cards after lunch

Thursday:

  • Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday:

  • Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Monday:

  • Flank steak

Tuesday:

  • Pasta bar with meat sauce, grilled chicken

Wednesday:

  • Beef and turkey burgers bar

Thursday:

  • Tandoori chicken

Friday:

  • Oven baked crispy cod

Monday:

  • Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Tuesday:

  • Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday:

  • Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.

Friday:

  • Ageless
  • motion exercise, 11 a.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Monday:

  • Spaghetti

Tuesday:

  • Finger steaks

Wednesday:

  • Turkey

Thursday: Shepherd’s pie

Friday:

  • Fish burgers

Monday:

  • Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Thursday:

  • Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.

Friday:

  • Dance, 7 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Monday:

  • Finger steaks

Tuesday:

  • Bacon
  • lettuce tomato sandwiches

Wednesday:

  • Chili
  • relleno casserole

Thursday:

  • Meatloaf

Friday:

  • Potato chip chicken

Thursday:

  • Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday:

  • Bingo, 6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Stew

