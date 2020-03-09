Senior calendar

Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; or lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Monday:
- Sweet and sour pork
Tuesday:
- Scalloped potatoes with ham
Wednesday:
- Cranberry Dijon chicken
Thursday:
- Sloppy Joes
Friday:
- Chicken and egg noodles
Monday:
- Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
University of Idaho presentation on “Eat Right, Bite by Bite,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday:
- AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Hospice Vision’s foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Harrison’s Hope with free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., and a presentation on “Tips for Healthy Kidneys,” 12:15 p.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday:
- Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday:
- AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Heritage Health Services presentation on “Why Nutrition Month,” 12:15 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday:
- Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Horizon Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Putting a Little Green into your Life,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 1:30 p.m and 7 p.m.
Saturday:
- Bridge tournament, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Sunday:
- Bridge tournament, 10 a.m.; free continental breakfast at 9 a.m. for bridge players
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.
Monday:
- Chicken burger
Tuesday:
- Goulash
Wednesday
- : Pancakes, sausage links
Thursday:
- Cube steak with mushroom gravy
Sunday:
- Ham dinner
Monday:
- SilverSneakers exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 7 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Wednesday:
- SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday:
- Music by Tom Lancaster
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Tuesday:
- Tuna on a croissant, tomato soup
Wednesday:
- Chicken pot pie
Thursday:
- Meatloaf
Monday:
- Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Food bank
Wednesday:
- Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Jackpot bus
Thursday:
- Hospice presentation on nutrition
Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo
Cards, 1:30 p.m.
Friday:
- Pinochle, 7 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.
Thursday:
- Chicken alfredo
Friday:
- Tavern ham
Monday:
- Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Snooker, 1 p.m.
Bible study, 1 p.m.
Cash bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday:
- Snooker, 1 p.m.
Friday:
- Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Greg Griggs Cajun, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Saturday:
- Pinochle
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Monday:
- Chicken alfredo
Tuesday:
- Beef
- enchiladas
Wednesday:
Spaghetti
Thursday:
- Curry chicken with rice
Monday:
- Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Gooding and Shoshone pinochle, 1:30 p.m. at Gooding
Wednesday:
- Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Board meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday:
- Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Foot clinic
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday:
- Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday:
- Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Monday:
- Goulash
Friday:
- Chili
Monday:
- Coffee, 8 a.m.
College of Southern Idaho’s Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 a.m.
Blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.
Foot care, 1 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Wednesday:
- CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday:
- Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday:
- Coffee, 8 a.m.
CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.
Monday: Beef enchilada
Wednesday:
- Chicken fried steak
Friday:
- Shrimp scampi
Today:
- Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Friday:
- Two bingo games
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Monday:
- Chicken
- alfredo
Tuesday:
- Pork chili verde
Wednesday:
- Chicken with lentils
Thursday:
- Swedish meatballs
Friday:
- Taco salad
Monday:
- Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Square dancing, 7 p.m.
Thursday:
- Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday:
- Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday:
- Potato bar fundraiser
Sunday:
- Dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m.; cost is $5
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday:
- Chicken enchiladas
Board meeting, 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 11 a.m. at the fire station
Foot clinic, 1 p.m.
Cards
Wednesday:
- Breakfast, English muffin, ham
Thursday:
- Cod
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Monday:
- Sweet and sour pork
Thursday:
- Chili dogs
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Tuesday:
- Sweet and sour meatballs
Wednesday:
- Cheesy spud dogs
Friday:
- Ham
Monday:
- Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday:
- Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday:
- Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 6-10; free for children 5 and younger. 208-764-2226.
Tuesday:
- Teriyaki chicken
Wednesday:
- Chicken alfredo
Friday:
- Meatballs and noodles with gravy
Tuesday:
- Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday:
- Board meeting, 1 p.m.
Cards after lunch
Thursday:
- Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday:
- Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Monday:
- Flank steak
Tuesday:
- Pasta bar with meat sauce, grilled chicken
Wednesday:
- Beef and turkey burgers bar
Thursday:
- Tandoori chicken
Friday:
- Oven baked crispy cod
Monday:
- Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday:
- Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday:
- Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday:
- Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.
Friday:
- Ageless
- motion exercise, 11 a.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Monday:
- Spaghetti
Tuesday:
- Finger steaks
Wednesday:
- Turkey
Thursday: Shepherd’s pie
Friday:
- Fish burgers
Monday:
- Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Thursday:
- Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.
Friday:
- Dance, 7 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Monday:
- Finger steaks
Tuesday:
- Bacon
- lettuce tomato sandwiches
Wednesday:
- Chili
- relleno casserole
Thursday:
- Meatloaf
Friday:
- Potato chip chicken
Thursday:
- Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday:
- Bingo, 6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Stew