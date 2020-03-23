Senior calendar

Senior centers are closed this week, with no inside meals or activities. For information about home-delivered meals and take-out meals, please contact the following senior centers for details.

Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. The senior center will provide take-out congregate meals along with home-delivered meals for ages 60 and older. Meals will be picked up on the west side of the senior center, but please remain in your car. For those under 60 and needing a meal-to-go, the procedure is the same and the cost is $6 per meal. Call the center for meals.

West End Senior Citizens Inc., 1010 Main St., Buhl.

Filer Senior Haven, 222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608. The Filer senior center will have Meals on Wheels and take-out meals delivered to seniors’ cars or homes if meals are ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day. For meals, call 208-326-4608.

Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617. The center is scheduling to-go meals at a safe food station on the eats entrance of the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. To reserve meals, call the center, serving Twin Falls, Kimberly, Hansen and Murtaugh communities.