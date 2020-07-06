Senior calendar

Some senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For more information, contact the senior centers.
Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).
The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up.
Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.
Monday: Closed for July 4 holiday
Tuesday: Barbecued pork
Wednesday: Malibu chicken
Thursday: Salisbury steak
Friday: Creamy pork chops
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577; suggested donation for lunch: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors
The senior center will open this week for inside dining.
Lunch served at noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Monday: Turkey and cheese sandwich
Tuesday: Ham and beans
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, bacon, scrambled eggs
Thursday: Lasagna
Sunday: Closed
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608
The senior center will not be open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if meals are ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day.
The center will open for game activities if there is enough interest; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and cards at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday. If interested, call 208-326-4608.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen.
The center is offering to-go meals to be picked up on the east side of the building from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. A $5 donation per meal is suggested.
To reserve meals, call the senior center and leave a name and the number of meals requested.
Wednesday: Corn chowder, ham and cheese sliders
Thursday: Chunky chicken salad sandwich
Friday: Crispy bake with hash browns, ham, bacon
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding; 208-934-5504
The senior center will continue its regular home-delivered meals program for the homebound and will also provide curbside service.
Both programs are Monday through Thursday, with home delivery going out at 10:30 a.m. and the curbside service available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Beef enchiladas
Tuesday: Pizza
Wednesday: Tuna casserole
Thursday: Turkey dinner
Activities are open:
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Gooding and Shoshone pinochle, 1:30 p.m. at Shoshone
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Board meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Foot clinic
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E.; 208-536-9951
Monday: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Pork loin
Activities:
Monday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class: 9 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman; 208-837-6120. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6.
Dining room is open by reservations only, with limited seating. To reserve take-out or dine-in, call 208-934-7686.
Menu and activities:
Monday: Beef pot roast
Blood draws by doctor’s order, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Homemade pizza
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
The senior center is open and serving lunch Monday through Friday. No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.
Monday: Beef stroganoff over noodles
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken
Wednesday: Kielbasa, macaroni and cheese
Thursday: Beef and rice burrito
Friday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich
Activities
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden; 208-825-5662
The senior center is open for curbside pickup only on Tuesday and Wednesday; call 208-329-5709 or 208-825-5662 before 5 p.m. Monday to order a meal.
Tuesday: Meatloaf
Wednesday: Sloppy Joes
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
The senior center is open Monday and Thursday.
Call the Shoshone senior center in advance for take-out meals, 208-886-2369.
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone; 208-886-2369. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors.
The senior center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Call the center in advance for take-out meals.
Camas County Senior and Community Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield; 208-764-2226
The senior center will offer to-go meals that can be picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. People must call the center by 10 a.m. so the staff will know how many meals to prepare.
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey; 208-788-3468
The senior center will open for lunch in the dining room, starting Monday, with two separate lunch times: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The center will also provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and will have curbside meals available.
Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver
Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. There are no activities at this time.
Monday: Chicken tenders
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie
Wednesday: Turkey
Thursday: Barbecue sandwich
Friday: Finger steak
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107
The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals. For congregate meals, call in to order lunch.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion; 208-673-6210
The senior center is not open yet.
