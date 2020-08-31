Senior calendar

Some senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For more information, contact the senior centers.
Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).
The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up.
Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.
Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich
Tuesday: Polish hot dog
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken
Thursday: Beef hot dog
Friday: Fried chicken
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577; suggested donation for lunch: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; all take-outs are $7 for a full meal. The center is open for inside dining. Lunch is served at noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Monday: Meatloaf sandwich
Tuesday: Hamburgers
Wednesday: French toast
Thursday: Meatloaf
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608 The senior center is not open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day; call 208-326-4608 or 208-358-1488.
The center is open for game activities if there is enough people; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and pinochle at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen. The center’s dining room will open Oct. 1 and bingo will start at 7 p.m. the following Tuesday, with social distancing and masks required for both. Meals will continue to be served curbside along with the dining room service from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Suggested donation for lunch: $5, congregate members; $8, to-go meals and those under age 60. To reserve meals, call the senior center and leave a name and the number of meals requested.
Wednesday: Tomato soup, ham and cheese sliders
Thursday: Sloppy Joes
Friday: Fried chicken
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding; 208-934-5504 The senior center will continue its regular home-delivered meals program for the homebound and will also provide curbside service.
Both programs are Monday through Thursday, with home delivery going out at 10:30 a.m. and the curbside service available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Activities are open:
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E.; 208-536-9951; lunch is served at noon Monday and Friday. Coffee and refreshments are available from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Monday: Stuffed green peppers
Friday: Sloppy Joes
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman; 208-837-6120. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. Dining room is open by reservations only, with limited seating. To reserve take-out or dine-in, call 208-934-7686.
Menu and activities:
Monday: Turkey and cheese wrap
Blood draws by doctor’s order, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays
Wednesday: Swiss steak
Friday: Chicken Alfredo
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12. The senior center is open and serving lunch Monday through Friday. No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.
Monday: Chicken Marsala
Tuesday: Three cheese ravioli with tomato cream sauce
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas
Thursday: Spaghetti and meat sauce
Friday: Chicken breast with tomato relish
Activities
Monday: Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden; 208-825-5662 The center is open for curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, by reservations only; call 208-329-5709 or 208-825-5662 in advance or before 5 p.m. Monday to order a meal.
Tuesday: Pork roast
Wednesday: Chef salad
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60. The center is open for lunch. Call the Shoshone senior center in advance for take-out meals, 208-886-2369.
Monday: Pork roast
Thursday: Chicken patty sandwich
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone; 208-886-2369. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors.
The senior center is open for lunch. Call the center in advance for take-out meals.
Tuesday: Chicken casserole
Wednesday: Sloppy Joes
Friday: Roast beef
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield; 208-764-2226
The center will offer to-go meals for pick-up only; call the center by 10 a.m. to be included in the lunch count.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joes
Wednesday: Lasagna
Friday: Meatloaf
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey; 208-788-3468
The senior center is open for lunch in the dining room, with two separate lunch times: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The center will also provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and will have curbside meals available. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646 The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. There are no activities at this time.
Monday: Cheeseburgers
Tuesday: Meatloaf
Wednesday: Sweet and sour pork
Thursday: Twice baked potatoes
Friday: Chicken tenders
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107 The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals. For congregate meals, call in to order lunch.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion; 208-673-6210 The senior center is open for lunch.
Wednesday: Fajitas
