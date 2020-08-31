Senior calendar

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608 The senior center is not open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day; call 208-326-4608 or 208-358-1488.

The center is open for game activities if there is enough people; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and pinochle at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen. The center’s dining room will open Oct. 1 and bingo will start at 7 p.m. the following Tuesday, with social distancing and masks required for both. Meals will continue to be served curbside along with the dining room service from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Suggested donation for lunch: $5, congregate members; $8, to-go meals and those under age 60. To reserve meals, call the senior center and leave a name and the number of meals requested.