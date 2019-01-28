Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Today: Pot roast
Tuesday: Cheese rice and ham casserole
Wednesday: Chicken ala king
Thursday: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Beef stroganoff
Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free
Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Foods to Prevent Gout,” 12:15 p.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Cinnamon rolls, 7:30 a.m., $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Senior center’s congregate meeting, noon
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting with a discussion on nutritional foods, 12:45 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger. Today: Hamburgers
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole
Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuits and gravy, bacon, eggs, 8 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Chicken fried steak
Sunday: Roast beef
Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday: Music by Tom Lancaster
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch is served at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608. Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Cards, 1:30 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon Thursday and Friday; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338. Thursday: Hamburgers with buns
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.
Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504. Today: Tater tot casserole
Tuesday: Pork chops and stuffing
Wednesday: Poor man’s steak and potatoes
Thursday: Curry chicken and rice
Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wild Card, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Birthday party
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Today: Cheeseburgers
Friday: Taco salad
Today: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Hagerman Va lley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120. Today: Oven fried chicken
Wednesday: Beef pot pie
Friday: Macaroni and cheese with ham
Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Friday: Two bingo games
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Today: Baked potato bar
Tuesday: Grilled hamburgers with buns
Wednesday: Asian pork with white rice and stir-fried vegetables
Thursday: Chicken Marsala
Friday: Asian chicken salad
Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Music by the Fiddlers at lunch
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Wednesday: Breakfast, 7:30 a.m.
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Today: Potato bar
Thursday: Chicken patty sandwich, vegetable soup
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369. Tuesday: Beef stroganoff
Wednesday: Corn dogs
Friday: Roast pork
Today: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226. Tuesday: Tacos
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo
Friday: Hot open-faced turkey sandwich
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Book Club, 10:30 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Today: Beef stew
Tuesday: Coconut chicken
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Meatloaf
Today: Foot care clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.
Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107. Today: Chicken Alfredo
Tuesday: Stew and corn bread
Wednesday: Baked potato bar
Thursday: Fish and chips
Friday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Today: Turkey and noodles
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meatballs
Wednesday: Pigs-in-a-blanket
Thursday: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Ham and beans
Today: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.
Knitting with Kathy, 1:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Red shirt day for veterans
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Sirloin steak with country gravy
