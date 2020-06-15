Senior calendar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For information about home-delivered meals and take-out meals, please contact the following senior centers for details.

Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.

West End Senior Citizens Inc., 1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577. The senior center will provide home-delivered meals as scheduled. To order a curbside meal, congregate members need to call the center in advance before 10:30 a.m. The meals can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday outside in the parking lot behind the bus. The suggested donation is $5.

Filer Senior Haven, 222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608. The Filer senior center will have Meals on Wheels and take-out meals delivered to seniors’ cars or homes if meals are ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day. For meals, call 208-326-4608.