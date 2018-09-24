Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Today: Baked ham

Tuesday: Chicken stir fry

Wednesday: Chicken bacon alfredo

Thursday: Beef stroganoff

Friday: Navajo taco baked potato

Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m.

Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.

Bridgeview Estates presentation on healthy eating habits, 12:15 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll sales, 7:30 a.m., cost is $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:50 a.m.

Visually Impaired Support Group meeting with “Concerns for Seniors in our Community” presentation by Office on Aging, 12:45 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 6 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Saturday: Senior center’s third annual 5K Fun Run, 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Canyon Parkway, 136 Maxwell Ave.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Today: Hamburger

Tuesday: Goulash

Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuits and gravy, bacon, eggs, 8 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Pork roast

Sunday: Menu not available

Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Board meeting, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: French dip sandwich

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe on a bun

Thursday: Birthday lunch, fried chicken

Today: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $2

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Cards, 1:30 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.

Thursday: Roast beef

Friday: Salisbury steak

Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.

Bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Today: Chicken strips

Tuesday: Fish fillets

Wednesday: Poor man’s steak

Thursday: Ham and party potatoes

Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Shuffleboard, 3 p.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Birthday party

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Today: Cheeseburgers

Friday: Chili dogs

Today: Coffee, 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Coffee, 9 to 10 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Coffee, 9 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Today: Lasagna

Wednesday: Malibu chicken

Friday: Sloppy Joe

Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Today: Chicken alfredo

Tuesday: Asian pork with white rice and stir-fried vegetables

Wednesday: Chicken salad croissant sandwich

Thursday: Meal lasagna

Friday: Orange chicken; birthdays

Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m. and 5:20 p.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Shot clinic, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and Foot Canasta, 1 p.m.

Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:45 p.m.

No bingo

Saturday: Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., proceeds go for the senior nutrition programs

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Birthday and anniversary dinner, hot turkey sandwich

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station across the street

Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuits and gravy, loaded eggs, 8 a.m.

Bible study, 7 a.m.

Thursday: Taco soup

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Today: Fried chicken

Thursday: Hot dogs

Golden Years Senior Citizens Inc.

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Liver and onions

Wednesday: Egg salad sandwich, vegetable soup

Friday: Roast beef

Today: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Pulled pork

Wednesday: French dip

Friday: Fried chicken

Tuesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Weight loss group, 3 p.m.

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Exercise, 9 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Today: Sloppy Joes

Tuesday: Apple stuffed pork loin

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie

Thursday: Ketchup-glazed meatloaf

Friday: Salmon cakes

Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.

Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.

Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Card games, 1 p.m.

Friday: Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Card games, 1 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Today: Spaghetti

Tuesday: Turkey and dumplings

Wednesday: Pork tips and noodles

Thursday: Shepherd’s pie

Friday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

The Senior Junction

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Menu not available

Today: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday: Art class, 1 p.m.

Potluck and pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Roast beef

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments