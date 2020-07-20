Senior calendar

The senior center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Call the center in advance for take-out meals.

Camas County Senior and Community Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield; 208-764-2226

The senior center will offer to-go meals that can be picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Call the center by 10 a.m. so the staff will know how many meals to prepare.

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey; 208-788-3468

The senior center is open for lunch in the dining room, with two separate lunch times: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The center will also provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and will have curbside meals available. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646