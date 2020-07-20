Senior calendar

Some senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For more information, contact the senior centers.
Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).
The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up.
Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.
Monday: Caesar chicken
Tuesday: Polish hot dog
Wednesday: Spaghetti
Thursday: Swedish meatballs
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577; suggested donation for lunch: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors
The senior center is open for inside dining. Lunch is served at noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608
The senior center will not be open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if meals are ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day.
The center will open for game activities if there is enough interest; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and cards at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday. If interested, call 208-326-4608.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen.
The center is offering to-go meals to be picked up on the east side of the building from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. A $5 donation per meal is suggested.
To reserve meals, call the senior center and leave a name and the number of meals requested.
Wednesday: Vegetable beef soup
Thursday: Liver and onions or Swiss burger
Friday: Barbecued chicken thighs
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding; 208-934-5504
The senior center will continue its regular home-delivered meals program for the homebound and will also provide curbside service.
Both programs are Monday through Thursday, with home delivery going out at 10:30 a.m. and the curbside service available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Baked potato bar
Tuesday: Turkey tetrazzini
Wednesday: Breaded fish fillets
Thursday: Lasagna
Activities are open:
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E.; 208-536-9951
Monday: Chicken strips
Friday: Meatloaf
Activities:
Monday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class: 9 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman; 208-837-6120. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6.
Dining room is open by reservations only, with limited seating. To reserve take-out or dine-in, call 208-934-7686.
Menu and activities:
Monday: Cheeseburger
Blood draws by doctor’s order, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays
Wednesday: Chicken pasta casserole
Friday: Bacon mushroom quiche
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
The senior center is open and serving lunch Monday through Friday. No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.
Monday: Ham with macaroni and cheese
Tuesday: Beef enchilada casserole
Wednesday: Polish sausage
Thursday: Roast pork loin
Friday: Chicken or fish
Activities
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m., cards available from 12:15 to 1 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden; 208-825-5662
The senior center is open for curbside pickup only on Tuesday and Wednesday; call 208-329-5709 or 208-825-5662 before 5 p.m. Monday to order a meal.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak
Wednesday: Taco salad
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
The senior center is open Monday and Thursday.
Call the Shoshone senior center in advance for take-out meals, 208-886-2369.
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone; 208-886-2369. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors.
The senior center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Call the center in advance for take-out meals.
Camas County Senior and Community Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield; 208-764-2226
The senior center will offer to-go meals that can be picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Call the center by 10 a.m. so the staff will know how many meals to prepare.
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey; 208-788-3468
The senior center is open for lunch in the dining room, with two separate lunch times: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The center will also provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and will have curbside meals available. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. There are no activities at this time.
Monday: Breakfast for lunch
Tuesday: Chicken malibu
Wednesday: Pot roast
Thursday: Pigs-in-a-blanket
Friday: Turkey pot pie
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107
The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals. For congregate meals, call in to order lunch.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion; 208-673-6210
The senior center is not open yet.
