Senior calendar

Some senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For more information, contact the senior centers.
Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084
The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577
The senior center will provide home-delivered meals as scheduled. To order a curbside meal, congregate members need to call the center in advance before 10:30 a.m. The meals can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday outside in the parking lot behind the bus. The suggested donation is $5.
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608
The senior center will not be open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if meals are ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day. In July, the center will open for game activities if there is enough interest; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and cards at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday. If interested, call 208-326-4608.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen.
The center is offering to-go meals to be picked up on the east side of the building from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. A $5 donation per meal is suggested. To reserve meals, call the senior center and leave a name and the number of meals requested.
Wednesday: Old fashioned turkey noodle soup
Thursday: Shredded barbecue pork sandwich
Friday: Hamburgers
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding; 208-934-5504
The senior center will continue its regular home-delivered meals program for the homebound and will also provide curbside service. Both programs are Monday through Thursday, with home delivery going out at 10:30 a.m. and the curbside service available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Activities are open:
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E.; 208-536-9951
The Wendell center will continue to deliver home-delivered meals. Sign up in advance for take-out meals.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman; 208-837-6120. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6.
Dining room is open by reservations only, with limited seating. To reserve take-out or dine-in, call 208-934-7686.
Menu and activities:
Monday: Beef enchilada
Blood draws by doctor’s order, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays
Wednesday: Hot turkey sandwich
Friday: Polish dog
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
The senior center is open and serving lunch Monday through Friday. No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.
Monday: Lemon chicken
Tuesday: Meatloaf
Wednesday: Menu is not available
Thursday: Menu is not available
Friday: Closed
Activities
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden; 208-825-5662
The senior center will have frozen meals available to be delivered to seniors’ homes. Contact Pat Bruning at 208-539-9973 for more information or leave a message at 308-825-5662.
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
The senior center is open Monday and Thursday. Call the Shoshone senior center in advance for take-out meals, 208-886-2369.
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone; 208-886-2369. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors.
The senior center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Call the center in advance for take-out meals.
Camas County Senior and Community Center129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield; 208-764-2226
The senior center will offer to-go meals that can be picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. People must call the center by 10 a.m. so the staff will know how many meals to prepare.
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey; 208-788-3468
The senior center will provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and will also have curbside to-go meals available. Call the center to order a meal.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. There are no activities at this time.
Monday: Chicken strips
Tuesday: Turkey pot pie
Wednesday: Poutine
Thursday: Lasagna
Friday: Fish burgers
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107
The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals. For congregate meals, call in to order lunch.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion; 208-673-6210
