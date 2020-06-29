Senior calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For more information, contact the senior centers.

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084

The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577

The senior center will provide home-delivered meals as scheduled. To order a curbside meal, congregate members need to call the center in advance before 10:30 a.m. The meals can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday outside in the parking lot behind the bus. The suggested donation is $5.

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608