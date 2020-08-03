Senior calendar

Some senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For more information, contact the senior centers.
Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).
The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up.
Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577; suggested donation for lunch: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors
The center is open for inside dining. Lunch is served at noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Monday: Beef ravioli
Tuesday: Cheddar beef zucchini pie
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs
Thursday: Chicken
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608
The senior center is not open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day.
The center will open for game activities if there is enough interest; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and cards at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday. If interested, call 208-326-4608.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen.
The center is not open yet, but is offering curbside meals to be picked up on the east side of the building from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Suggested donation for lunch: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $8, non-seniors. To reserve meals, call the senior center and leave a name and the number of meals requested.
Wednesday: Manhattan clam chowder
Thursday: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Beef pot roast with carrots, onions and potatoes
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding; 208-934-5504
The senior center will continue its regular home-delivered meals program for the homebound and will also provide curbside service.
Both programs are Monday through Thursday, with home delivery going out at 10:30 a.m. and the curbside service available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Activities are open:
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E.; 208-536-9951; lunch is served at noon Monday and Friday. Coffee and refreshments are available from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Monday: Chicken strips
Friday: Lasagna
Activities:
Thursday: Board meeting, 6 p.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman; 208-837-6120. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6.
Dining room is open by reservations only, with limited seating. To reserve take-out or dine-in, call 208-934-7686.
Menu and activities:
Monday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich
Blood draws by doctor’s order, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays
Wednesday: Swiss steak
Friday: Taco salad
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
The senior center is open and serving lunch Monday through Friday. No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.
Monday: Pork loin with sauce supreme
Tuesday: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese
Wednesday: Baked potatoes with toppings
Thursday: Beef liver and onions
Friday: Polish sausage, sauerkraut
Activities
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden; 208-825-5662
The center is open for curbside pickup only by reservation on Tuesdays and Wednesdays; call 208-329-5709 or 208-825-5662 in advance or before 5 p.m. Monday to order a meal.
Tuesday: Mashed potatoes with hamburger gravy
Wednesday: Chicken tenders
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
The center is open for lunch. Call the Shoshone senior center in advance for take-out meals, 208-886-2369.
Monday: Meatloaf, macaroni and cheese
Thursday: Sloppy Joes
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone; 208-886-2369. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors.
The senior center is open for lunch. Call the center in advance for take-out meals.
Tuesday: Egg casserole
Wednesday: Fish burger
Friday: Ham
Camas County Senior and Community Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield; 208-764-2226
The center will offer to-go meals for pick-up only; call the center by 10 a.m. to be included in the lunch count.
Tuesday: Chicken pot pie
Wednesday: Chili dogs
Friday: Roast beef and potatoes
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey; 208-788-3468
The senior center is open for lunch in the dining room, with two separate lunch times: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
The center will also provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and will have curbside meals available. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646
The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. There are no activities at this time.
Monday: Chicken jambalaya
Tuesday: Chef salad
Wednesday: Ham and cheese casserole
Thursday: Beef stew
Friday: Tuna salad sandwich
Minidoka County Senior Center
702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107
The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals. For congregate meals, call in to order lunch.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion; 208-673-6210
The senior center is open for lunch on Wednesdays.
