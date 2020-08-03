Senior calendar

Thursday: Chicken

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608

The senior center is not open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day.

The center will open for game activities if there is enough interest; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and cards at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday. If interested, call 208-326-4608.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen.

The center is not open yet, but is offering curbside meals to be picked up on the east side of the building from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Suggested donation for lunch: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $8, non-seniors. To reserve meals, call the senior center and leave a name and the number of meals requested.

Wednesday: Manhattan clam chowder

Thursday: Chicken fried steak

Friday: Beef pot roast with carrots, onions and potatoes