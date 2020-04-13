Senior calendar

Senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For information about home-delivered meals and take-out meals, please contact the following senior centers for details.
Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. The senior center will continue to provide meals through the Meals on Wheels program for the homebound, along with congregate to-go meals at the center. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 even if they are driving may qualify for meals, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.
West End Senior Citizens Inc., 1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577. The senior center will provide home-delivered meals as scheduled. To order a curbside meal, congregate members need to call the center in advance before 10:30 a.m. The meals can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday outside in the parking lot behind the bus. The suggested donation is $5.
Filer Senior Haven, 222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608. The Filer senior center will have Meals on Wheels and take-out meals delivered to seniors’ cars or homes if meals are ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day. For meals, call 208-326-4608.
Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617. The center is scheduling to-go meals at a safe food station on the east entrance of the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. To reserve meals, call the center which serves Twin Falls, Kimberly, Hansen and Murtaugh communities.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center, 308 Senior Ave., Gooding; 208-934-5504. The senior center will continue its regular home-delivered meals program for the homebound and will also provide curbside service. Both programs are Monday through Thursday, with home delivery going out at 10:30 a.m. and the curbside service available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E.; 208-536-9951. The Wendell center will continue to deliver home-delivered meals. Sign up in advance for take-out meals.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center, 140 E. Lake St., Hagerman; 208-837-6120. The center will offer drive-through takeout meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday (vehicles line up in the alley at noon). These meals are by reservation only, call 208-934-7686 the day before to reserve.
Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. The senior center will provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and two frozen meals on Friday for the weekend.
Silver and Gold Senior Center, 210 E. Wilson, Eden; 208-825-5662. The senior center will have frozen meals available to be delivered to seniors’ homes. Contact Pat Bruning at 208-539-9973 for more information or leave a message at 308-825-5662.
Richfield Senior Center, 130 S. Main, Richfield. The center will provide home-delivered meals. Call the Shoshone senior center in advance for take-out meals, 208-886-2369.
Golden Years Senior Center, 218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone; 208-886-2369. The senior center will provide home-delivered meals. Call the center in advance for take-out meals.
Camas County Senior and Community Center, 129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield; 208-764-2226. The senior center will offer to-go meals that can be picked up on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Seniors must call the center by 10 a.m. so the staff will know how many meals to prepare.
Blaine County Senior Center, 721 Third Ave. S., Hailey; 208-788-3468. The senior center will provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and will also have curbside to-go meals available. Call the center to order a meal.
Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646. The senior center will continue to deliver Meals on Wheels Monday through Friday. The center will no longer offer curbside meals at this time. Updates are available on the center’s Facebook page.
Minidoka County Senior Center, 702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107. The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals. For congregate meals, call in to order a lunch.
Lorna Reeder Center, 424 Market St., Albion; 208-673-6210.
