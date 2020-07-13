Senior calendar

The senior center is open for inside dining. Lunch served at noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Monday: Turkey burger, tomato soup

Tuesday: Beef tips over rice

Wednesday: Breakfast burrito

Thursday: Tater tot casserole

Sunday: Closed

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608

The senior center will not be open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if meals are ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day.

The center will open for game activities if there is enough interest; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and cards at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday. If interested, call 208-326-4608.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen.