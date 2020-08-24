 Skip to main content
Senior calendar
Senior calendar

TIMES-NEWS

Some senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For more information, contact the senior centers.

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. Congregate and curbside pick-up, suggested donation: $5 (age 60 and older); $7 (under 60).

The senior center will continue to provide home-delivered meals and also curbside meals for pickup. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up.

Individuals who are 60 may qualify for meals even if they are driving, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.

Monday: Zucchini boat with sausage and hamburger

Tuesday: Tilapia fillet

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Taco cornbread casserole

Friday: McRib sandwich

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577; suggested donation for lunch: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors

The center is open for inside dining. Lunch is served at noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Monday: Goulash

Tuesday: Pork chops

Wednesday: Waffles, bacon

Thursday: Chicken fried steak

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608

The senior center is not open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day; call 208-326-4608 or 208-358-1488.

The center is open for game activities if there is enough people; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and pinochle at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen.

The center is not open yet, but is offering curbside meals to be picked up on the east side of the building from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Suggested donation for lunch: $5, congregate members; $8, to-go meals and those under age 60. To reserve meals, call the senior center and leave a name and the number of meals requested.

Wednesday: Potato soup with bacon and onions

Thursday: Grilled hamburger with buns

Friday: Pork roast with fingerling potatoes

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding; 208-934-5504

The senior center will continue its regular home-delivered meals program for the homebound and will also provide curbside service.

Both programs are Monday through Thursday, with home delivery going out at 10:30 a.m. and the curbside service available from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Activities are open:

Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E.; 208-536-9951; lunch is served at noon Monday and Friday. Coffee and refreshments are available from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Monday: Taco salad

Friday: Roast beef

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman; 208-837-6120. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6.

Dining room is open by reservations only, with limited seating. To reserve take-out or dine-in, call 208-934-7686.

Menu and activities:

Monday: Chicken fried steak

Blood draws by doctor’s order, 8 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays

Wednesday: Baked salmon

Friday: Chili con carne

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

The senior center is open and serving lunch Monday through Friday. No outside food or beverages allowed inside at this time.

Monday: Chicken salad croissant sandwich

Tuesday: Pancakes, scrambled eggs

Wednesday: Roast pork loin

Thursday: Beef pot roast

Friday: Chicken or fish

Activities

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden; 208-825-5662

The center is open for curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, by reservations only; call 208-329-5709 or 208-825-5662 in advance or before 5 p.m. Monday to order a meal.

Tuesday: Corned beef

Wednesday: Chicken enchiladas

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

The center is open for lunch. Call the Shoshone senior center in advance for take-out meals, 208-886-2369.

Monday: Ham

Thursday: Submarine sandwiches

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone; 208-886-2369. Lunch at noon; suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors.

The senior center is open for lunch. Call the center in advance for take-out meals.

Tuesday: Tamale pie

Wednesday: Cheese spud dog

Friday: Corned beef

Camas County Senior and Community Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield; 208-764-2226

The center will offer to-go meals for pick-up only; call the center by 10 a.m. to be included in the lunch count.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff

Wednesday: Pizza

Friday: Fried chicken and potatoes

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey; 208-788-3468

The senior center is open for lunch in the dining room, with two separate lunch times: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The center will also provide home-delivered meals Monday through Friday and will have curbside meals available. Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley; 208-878-8646

The senior center is open for lunch at noon. The center will also continue to deliver Meals on Wheels and will offer curbside meals, but people must call ahead to order a meal. There are no activities at this time.

Monday: Chicken and waffles

Tuesday: Pigs-in-a-blanket

Wednesday: Chicken lasagna

Thursday: Pork chops

Friday: Coq au vin, chicken

Minidoka County Senior Center

702 11th St., Rupert; 208-436-9107

The center will continue to provide home-delivered meals. For congregate meals, call in to order lunch.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion; 208-673-6210

The senior center is open for lunch.

Wednesday: Roast beef

