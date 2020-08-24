Senior calendar

The center is open for inside dining. Lunch is served at noon Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast is served from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Monday: Goulash

Tuesday: Pork chops

Wednesday: Waffles, bacon

Thursday: Chicken fried steak

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer; 208-326-4608

The senior center is not open for meals, but will continue to offer home-delivered meals and take-out meals if ordered the day before or by 8 a.m. that day; call 208-326-4608 or 208-358-1488.

The center is open for game activities if there is enough people; bingo at 7 p.m. Mondays and pinochle at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly; 208-944-9617, serving Kimberly, Murtaugh and Hansen.