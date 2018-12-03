Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084. Today: Chicken rice and dumplings
Tuesday: Beef tips with gravy
Wednesday: Pork alfredo
Thursday: Chicken enchilada casserole
Friday: Mushroom Salisbury steak
Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls discussion at senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free
Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Blue Cross of Idaho provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Harrison’s Home with free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m., and a presentation on nutrition for seniors with tips for caregivers, 12:15 p.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll sales, 7:30 a.m., cost is $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Sheery Barnhart, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Interlink Volunteer Caregivers Christmas breakfast, 9:30 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on healthy Santa snacks, 12:15 p.m.
Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church Praise Choir with Christmas songs, 12:15 p.m., the public is welcome
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Saturday: Fundraising breakfast with stuffed French toast, sausage, ham, potatoes, 8 to 10 a.m., cost is $8; music by Marla Garrett
Rock Creek Music Teachers Association and students with a piano ensemble concert, 2 p.m.
Magic Valley Fly Fishers Christmas program and dinner, 5 p.m.
Sunday: ACBL Unit 400 bridge and Christmas party, noon
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger. Today: Chili and baked potato
Tuesday: Turkey pot pie
Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuits and gravy, 8 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Salisbury steak
Sunday: Meatloaf
Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday: Music by the Honey Bees
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608. Tuesday: Hamburgers or hot dogs on buns
Wednesday: Baked potato bar
Thursday: Barbecued beef brisket
Today: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $2
Cards, 1:30 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338. Thursday: Chicken enchiladas
Friday: Meatloaf
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.
Snooker, 1 p.m.
Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
American Legion, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Birthday celebration
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504. Today: Stromboli
Tuesday: Chef salad
Wednesday: White bean soup
Thursday: Curry chicken and rice
Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wild Card, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951. Today: Chili dogs
Friday: Chicken Alfredo
Today: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120. Today: Roast pork
Wednesday: Chicken fajita
Friday: Salisbury steak
Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Music by Gem State Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Friday: Two bingo games
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12. Today: Pork tenderloin with apple chutney
Tuesday: Baked potato bar
Wednesday: Taco salad bar
Thursday: Chicken breast with apricot sauce
Friday: Rib dip sandwich with au jus
Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.
Foot clinic, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.
Freewill Baptist potluck, 6 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Joski Insurance
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: Volunteers appreciation luncheon, noon
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662. Tuesday: Stew
Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuits and gravy, sausage, 7:30 a.m.
Thursday: Spaghetti
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60. Today: Tuna casserole
Thursday: Opened-face beef sandwich
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369. Tuesday: Opened-face turkey sandwich
Wednesday: Hamburgers
Friday: Ham
Today: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226. Tuesday: Potato and chicken noodle soup
Wednesday: Lasagna
Friday: Pork chops
Tuesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Exercise, 9 a.m.
Book Club, 10:30 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Saturday: Breakfast and bazaar, 8 to 10 a.m.
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468. No menu available
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Ageless motion class, 11 a.m.
Circuit exercise, 1:15 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Movie, 1 p.m.
Saturday: Diner’s Club, 4 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107. Menu not available
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646. Today: Oven fried chicken
Tuesday: Pork chops
Wednesday: Ham and beans
Thursday: Salisbury steak
Friday: Turkey and noodles
Today: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Intermountain Healthcare blood pressure checks
Foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Horizon Health Care
Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday: Bow ties with Kathy, 1:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Red shirt day for veterans
Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210. Wednesday: Pork chops
