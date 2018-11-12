Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Today: Bacon beef macaroni and cheese
Tuesday: Chicken rice and dumplings
Wednesday: Meatloaf
Thursday: Turkey and stuffing, Thanksgiving lunch
Friday: Pork alfredo
Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
University of Idaho Extension presentation on healthy holiday eating, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free
Horizon Home Health and Hospice with free blood pressure checks, 11 a.m., and a presentation on holiday weight gain, 12:15 p.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll sales, 7:30 a.m., cost is $3
Quilting, 9 a.m.
Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Molina Health Care provides information on the special-needs plan for seniors eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, 10 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on maintaining sugar levels during the holidays, 12:15 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 6 p.m.
Magic Valley Fly Fishers meeting and potluck, 6 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger. Today: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup
Tuesday: Beef stew
Wednesday: Breakfast, French toast, 8 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Pork chops with tomato sauce, birthday dinner
Sunday: Turkey and dressing, Thanksgiving dinner
Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday: Music by Tom Lancaster
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Tuesday: Chicken salad
Wednesday: Barbecued ribs
Thursday: Roast turkey and dressing
Today: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Food bank distribution, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Jackpot bus, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Cards, 1:30 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.
Thursday: Baked potato bar
Friday: Fried chicken
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.
Snooker, 1 p.m.
Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Music by Sheery
Foot clinic
Snooker, 1 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Saturday: Community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., cost is $8
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon Monday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Menu not available
Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wild Card, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Shuffleboard, 6 p.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Today: Roast beef sandwich
Friday: Hamburger patty
Today: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120. Today: Beef stroganoff
Wednesday: Shrimp scampi
Friday: Sloppy Joes
Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
North Canyon Medical Center talk
Friday: Two bingo games
Foot clinic, pedicures for $5
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12. Today: Three-cheese ravioli with tomato sauce
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu
Wednesday: Pork loin with mushroom gravy
Thursday: Caponata chicken
Friday: Turkey, birthday cake
Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.
Freewill Baptist potluck, 6 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Joski Insurance
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m., cost is $5
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday: Brunch, sausage, biscuits and gravy
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station across the street
Wednesday: Breakfast, English muffin, ham, eggs, 7:30 a.m.
Thursday: Thanksgiving dinner
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60. Today: Macaroni and cheese with ham
Thursday: Ham sandwich, split pea soup
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Tuesday: Cook’s choice
Wednesday: Ham sandwich, split pea soup
Friday: Potato bar
Today: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226. Tuesday: Ham and beans
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings
Friday: Turkey dinner
Tuesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Exercise, 9 a.m.
Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468. No menu available
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.
Card games, 1 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Card games, 1 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Today: Shepherd’s pie
Tuesday: Chicken cordon bleu casserole
Wednesday: Baked potato bar
Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken
Friday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
No menu available
Today: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday: Art class, 1 p.m.
Potluck and pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210. Wednesday: Turkey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.