Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Today: Fried chicken

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff

Wednesday: Baked ham

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday: Closed

Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

City of Twin Falls discussion with the senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., free

Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.

Boise State University nursing students provide free blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

BSU nursing students’ presentations: ABC’s to prevention of heart disease, 12:15 p.m., and how to act fast to identify a stroke, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll sales, 7:30 a.m., cost is $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger. Today: Turkey dressing casserole

Tuesday: Cheeseburger

Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuits and gravy, 8 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Music by Gem State Fiddlers

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608. Tuesday: Baked potato bar

Wednesday: Pork chops

Thursday: Closed

Today: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.

Thursday: Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser, turkey and dressing, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., cost is $10

Friday: Croissant cranberry turkey sandwich

Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.

Snooker, 1 p.m.

Bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Menu not available

Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wild Card, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951. Today: Turkey and stuffing

Friday: Closed

Today: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120. Today: Tex-Mex Lasagna

Wednesday: Hot turkey sandwich

Friday: Spare ribs

Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12. Today: Grilled hamburgers with buns

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy

Wednesday: Chicken marsala

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Stitch in Time, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: No bingo

Sunday: No brunch

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Lunch at noon Tuesday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662. Tuesday: Clam chowder

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station across the street

Wednesday: Breakfast, sausage, long-johns, eggs, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday: Closed

Richfield Senior Ce nter

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Today: Turkey roll with gravy

Thursday: Closed

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Ham and beans

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup

Friday: Closed

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Beef stew

Wednesday: Chicken enchiladas

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Tuesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Today: Cheese quiche

Tuesday: Pit ham

Wednesday: Turkey and stuffing

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11:15 a.m.

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Today: Ham and potato casserole

Tuesday: Enchiladas

Wednesday: Meatloaf

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch is served at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Menu not available

Today: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210. Wednesday: No lunch

