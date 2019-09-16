Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Monday: Sloppy Joe casserole
Tuesday: Cheese and chicken enchiladas
Wednesday: Meatloaf
Thursday: Sweet and sour pork
Friday: Chicken ala king
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Alzheimer's Support Group, 10:30 a.m
Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunko, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on "Understanding Sundowners," 12:15 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.
Saturday: Pioneer Button Club, 11 a.m.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.
Monday: Turkey salad sandwich
Tuesday: Beef and pepper stir-fry
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich
Thursday: Hobo stew
Sunday: Barbecued ribs
Monday: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Music by Gem State Fiddlers
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Tuesday: Baked potato bar
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice
Thursday: Pork chops
Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Board meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $1
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.
Thursday: Beef goulash
Friday: Fried chicken
Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Bible study, 1 p.m.
Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Open member board meeting, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Sheery and Stan, 11:15 a.m.
Snooker, 1 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Saturday: Community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m.
Partner's pinochle, 11:30 a.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Monday: Chicken fried steak
Tuesday: Deli sandwich
Wednesday: Picnic in the park, barbecued chicken
Thursday: Turkey dinner
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Music by the Fiddlers, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Monday: Tacos
Friday: Chicken devon
Monday: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.
CSI's Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.
Wednesday, CSI's Over 50 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Saturday: Community breakfast, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, 8 to 10 a.m.
Cards, 12:30 p.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.
Monday: Spicy chicken wrap
Wednesday: Pork stew
Friday: Baked salmon
Today: Blood draws (by doctor's order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
North Canyon Medical Center talk
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Friday: Two bingo games
Foot clinic, pedicures for $5
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Monday: Chicken vera cruz
Tuesday: Beef tacos
Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup
Thursday: Lasagna with meat sauce
Friday: Chef salad
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Board meeting
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Freewill Baptist, 6 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $5
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Breakfast, ham, eggs, 7:30 a.m.
Thursday: Lasagna
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Monday: Chicken ala king
Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Tuesday: Chicken ala king
Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup
Friday: Potato bar
Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.
Tuesday: Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich
Wednesday: Lasagna
Friday: Parmesan chicken
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Pedicures
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Monday: Baked ham
Tuesday: Baked chicken
Wednesday: Breaded pork chops
Thursday: Turkey and sage stuffing
Friday: Crab cakes
Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.
Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Monday: Orange chicken
Tuesday: Lasagna
Wednesday: Pork roast
Thursday: Chicken parmesan sandwich
Friday: Cobb salad
Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.
Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Monday: Chef salad
Tuesday: Chili Relleno casserole
Wednesday: Spaghetti
Thursday: Barbecued chicken
Friday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Chicken and rice
