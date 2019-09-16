{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Monday: Sloppy Joe casserole

Tuesday: Cheese and chicken enchiladas

Wednesday: Meatloaf

Thursday: Sweet and sour pork

Friday: Chicken ala king

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m. 

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer's Support Group, 10:30 a.m  

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m. 

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m. 

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic, 10 a.m. 

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on "Understanding Sundowners," 12:15 p.m. 

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m. 

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m. 

Saturday: Pioneer Button Club, 11 a.m.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Monday: Turkey salad sandwich

Tuesday: Beef and pepper stir-fry

Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich

Thursday: Hobo stew

Sunday: Barbecued ribs

Monday: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m. 

Music by Gem State Fiddlers

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Baked potato bar

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken over rice

Thursday: Pork chops

Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Board meeting, 1 p.m. 

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $1

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.

Thursday: Beef goulash

Friday: Fried chicken

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m. 

Tuesday: Snooker, 1 p.m. 

Bible study, 1 p.m. 

Bingo, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Open member board meeting, 10:30 a.m. 

Music by Sheery and Stan, 11:15 a.m. 

Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m.

Partner's pinochle, 11:30 a.m. 

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Monday: Chicken fried steak

Tuesday: Deli sandwich

Wednesday: Picnic in the park, barbecued chicken

Thursday: Turkey dinner 

Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. 

Music by the Fiddlers, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Monday: Tacos

Friday: Chicken devon

Monday: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. 

CSI's Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. 

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m. 

Wednesday, CSI's Over 50 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m. 

Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m. 

Saturday: Community breakfast, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, 8 to 10 a.m. 

Cards, 12:30 p.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Monday: Spicy chicken wrap

Wednesday: Pork stew

Friday: Baked salmon 

Today: Blood draws (by doctor's order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

North Canyon Medical Center talk

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Foot clinic, pedicures for $5 

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Monday: Chicken vera cruz

Tuesday: Beef tacos

Wednesday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich, chicken noodle soup

Thursday: Lasagna with meat sauce

Friday: Chef salad

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m. 

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m. 

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m. 

Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m. 

Board meeting 

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Freewill Baptist, 6 p.m. 

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Brunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; cost is $5  

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m. 

Wednesday: Breakfast, ham, eggs, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday: Lasagna

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m. 

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Monday: Chicken ala king

Thursday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup 

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Chicken ala king

Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup 

Friday: Potato bar

Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich

Wednesday: Lasagna

Friday: Parmesan chicken

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Cards after lunch

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m. 

Pedicures

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Monday: Baked ham

Tuesday: Baked chicken

Wednesday: Breaded pork chops

Thursday: Turkey and sage stuffing

Friday: Crab cakes

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m. 

Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Monday: Orange chicken

Tuesday: Lasagna

Wednesday: Pork roast

Thursday: Chicken parmesan sandwich

Friday: Cobb salad

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Bunco, 7 p.m. 

Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.

Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.  

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Monday: Chef salad

Tuesday: Chili Relleno casserole

Wednesday: Spaghetti

Thursday: Barbecued chicken

Friday: Chicken fried steak 

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments