Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Today: Chinese pepper steak
Tuesday: Caesar chicken
Wednesday: Meatloaf, liver and onions
Thursday: Fish fillet with tarter sauce
Friday: Pork chops with cream sauce
Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
University of Idaho Extension presentation on “Nutrition Needs for Older Adults,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Harrison’s Hope grief recovery and support group, 11 a.m.
Music by Michael Johnson, 11:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m.
Heritage Independent Living presentation on “Preventing a UTI,” 12:15 p.m.
Idaho Volunteer Lawyer’s Program answers seniors’ legal questions, 12:30 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment
Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Heritage Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Springing into Action,” 12:15 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament with two sessions, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; information: Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Saturday: Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament with two sessions, 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday: Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament, 10 a.m.; free continental breakfast at 9 a.m. for all participating bridge players
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.
Today: Beef stew
Tuesday: Chicken chow mein
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs
Sunday: Easter dinner, ham and raisin sauce
Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Sunday: Music by the Honey Bees
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch served at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Today: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $1
Cards, 1:30 p.m.
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.
Thursday: Round Swiss steak
Friday: Roast beef with carrots and potatoes
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.
Snooker, 1 p.m.
Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Veterans, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 7 p.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Today: Taco bar
Tuesday: Chicken adobo with rice
Wednesday: Poor man steak
Thursday: Turkey dinner
Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wild Card, 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Gooding and Shoshone pinochle, 1:30 p.m. at Shoshone
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Board meeting, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Music by the Fiddlers, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951. Today: Meatloaf
Friday: Polish dog
Today: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.
Blood pressure checks, 11 a.m.
Foot care, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.
Today: Chicken salad and soup
Wednesday: Mexican lasagna
Friday: Barbecued pulled pork
Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Friday: Two bingo games
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12. Today: Chicken alfredo with noodles
Tuesday: Pork chili verde
Wednesday: Chicken with lentils
Thursday: Swedish meatballs with gravy and egg noodles
Friday: Turkey salad bar
Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.
Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:45 p.m.
Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.
Foot clinic, 12:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Country Boys Band
Stitch in time, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.
Square dancing
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Freewill Baptist lunch
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Saturday: David’s Night Out event
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday: Lasagna
Board meeting, 10 a.m.
Foot clinic, 1 p.m.
Games, cards and puzzles, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Breakfast, sausage and eggs, 7:30 a.m.
Thursday: Pork roast
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Today: Fish
Thursday: Ham sandwich, vegetable soup
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Tuesday: Chicken and rice
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich
Friday: Baked potato bar
Today: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.
Tuesday: Pizza bar
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie
Friday: Meatloaf
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Board meeting, 1 p.m.
Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Saturday: Breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m.
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Today: Baked potato bar
Tuesday: Coq au vin
Wednesday: Pork
Thursday: Pot roast
Friday: Breaded haddock
Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.
Friday: Ageless Motion exercise, 11 a.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.
Today: Chicken alfredo
Tuesday: Salisbury steak
Wednesday: Turkey with cranberry sauce
Thursday: Sub sandwich
Friday: Chili burger or chili dog
Today: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.
Knitting with Kathy, 1:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Red shirt day for veterans
Dance and game night, 7 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Today: Turkey dinner
Tuesday: Chef salad
Wednesday: Barbecued chicken
Thursday: Ham and beans
Friday: Lasagna
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Fajitas
