Senior calendar

Senior centers will not offer inside congregate meals or activities at this time. For information about home-delivered meals and take-out meals, please contact the following senior centers for details.

Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls; 208-734-5084. The senior center will continue to provide meals through the Meals on Wheels program for the homebound, along with congregate to-go meals at the center. Individuals need to call ahead, 208-734-5084, with their names, birth dates to ensure they are 60 and older, and the time the food will be picked up. Individuals who are 60 even if they are driving may qualify for meals, call the Office on Aging at 208-736-2122 for details.

West End Senior Citizens Inc., 1010 Main St., Buhl, 208-543-4577. The senior center will provide home-delivered meals as scheduled. To order a curbside meal, congregate members need to call the center in advance before 10:30 a.m. The meals can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday outside in the parking lot behind the bus. The suggested donation is $5.