Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $5.50. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Today: Breakfast bar

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken and rice casserole

Wednesday: Pork chops with cream sauce

Thursday: Chicken alfredo

Friday: Meatloaf

Today: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

City of Twin Falls discussion at senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Board meeting, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll sales, 7:30 a.m., cost is $3

Quilting, 9 a.m.

Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Alzheimer’s Support Group, 10:30 a.m

Music by Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors counseling, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., schedule an appointment

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:50 a.m.

Heritage Health Services presentation about hospice misconceptions, 12:15 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 6 p.m.

Magic Valley Fly Fishers meeting, 6 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Tai Chi exercise class, 2 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Pioneer Button Club, 11 a.m.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Today: Ham sandwich

Tuesday: Tater-tot casserole

Wednesday: Breakfast, blueberry pancakes, ham, 8 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Birthday dinner, meatloaf

Sunday: Cubed steak

Today: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Music by Gem State Fiddlers

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday: Music by Tom Lancaster

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce

Wednesday: Ham and beans

Thursday: Beef broccoli over rice

Today: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Board meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Cards, 1:30 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch served at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.

Thursday: Liver and onions or Salisbury steak

Friday: Baked ham

Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.

Bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Saturday: Community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., cost is $8; also a craft show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Today: Haystacks

Tuesday: Chef salad

Wednesday: Pork chops

Thursday: Curry chicken with rice

Today: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wild card, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Shuffleboard, 6 p.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Music by the Fiddlers, 12:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Today: Beef tips with noodles

Friday: Broccoli soup with cheese

Today: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Saturday: Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m.

Card games, 12:30 p.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Today: Turkey bacon wrap

Wednesday: Spaghetti

Friday: Baked salmon

Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

North Canyon Medical Center talk

Friday: Two bingo games

Foot clinic, pedicures for $5

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Today: Beef and rice burrito

Tuesday: Catalina chicken

Wednesday: Shrimp scampi with rice pilaf

Thursday: Meatloaf

Friday: Chicken or fish

Today: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m. and 5:20 p.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Board meeting

Country Boys Band

Stitch in Time, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Square dancing

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Fitness class, 5:20 p.m.

Freewill Baptist potluck, 6 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Joski Insurance

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Sunday: Potluck and dance, 2 to 5 p.m.; cost is $5

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Mexican casserole

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station across the street

Wednesday: Breakfast, English muffin, ham, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday: Hamburger gravy and mashed potatoes

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m. at the fire station

Saturday: Fundraiser dinner, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and auction, 6:30 p.m.

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Today: Hamburger pizza

Thursday: Corn dogs

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Spaghetti

Wednesday: Egg salad sandwich

Friday: Turkey, ham (harvest dinner leftovers)

Today: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Annual harvest dinner with turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, pies, 4 to 7 p.m.; $8.50 for adults, $3 for children under 6. Quilt raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich

Friday: Pork chops

Tuesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Exercise, 9 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Today: Ham

Tuesday: Chicken Wellington

Wednesday: Pork tenderloin

Thursday: Turkey and sage stuffing

Friday: Crab cakes

Today: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.

Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, Carey, 10 a.m.

Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Card games, 1 p.m.

Friday: Connection Club, 11 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Card games, 1 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Today: Soup and scones

Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole

Wednesday: Oven baked chicken

Thursday: Salisbury steak

Friday: Turkey dinner

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Today: Hamburgers

Tuesday: Roast beef

Wednesday: Turkey and dressing

Thursday: Baked potato bar

Friday: Beefy tomato macaroni

Today: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday: Art class, 1 p.m.

Potluck and pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Mixed vegetable Sloppy Joe on a bun

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments