{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger. Other items: cinnamon roll, $3; coffee 50 cents; soup to go, $3; lunch to go, $6. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Monday: Shepherd’s pie

Tuesday: Sweet and sour pork

Wednesday: Chicken bacon alfredo

Thursday: Fish fillet with tartar sauce

Friday: Beef stroganoff

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

City of Twin Falls discussion with senior citizens advisory forum, 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Continuing computer class for seniors, 3 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Harrison’s Hope grief recovery and support group, 11 a.m.

Bridgeview Estates presentation on “Men’s Health Awareness,” 12:15 p.m.

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Basic computer class for seniors, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice provides a foot clinic and blood pressure checks, 10 a.m.

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Idaho Home Health and Hospice presentation on “Types of Food Allergies,” 12:15 p.m.

Visually Impaired Support Group meeting with a presentation by Southern Idaho Ophthalmology, 12:45 p.m.

Gran-Group for grandparents raising their grandchildren, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Ladies AA, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Bunko, 1 p.m.

Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 6 to 7 p.m.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Monday: Beef strips

Tuesday: Parmesan pork chops

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, 8 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Creamy chicken enchiladas

Sunday: Cubed steak

Monday: SilverSneakers exercise program, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Board meeting, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon Tuesday through Thursday. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Beef macaroni and cheese casserole

Wednesday: French dip sandwich

Thursday: Birthdays, fried chicken

Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $2

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $1

Friday: Pinochle, 7 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-423-4338.

Thursday: Chicken fried steak

Friday: Fish

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Bible study, 1 p.m.

Snooker, 1 p.m.

Bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $3.50 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Monday: Chicken strips

Tuesday: Liver and onions

Wednesday: Haystacks with toppings

Thursday: Roast beef

Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wild Card, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Birthday party

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Monday: Italian chicken

Friday: Meatball sub sandwich

Monday: Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m.

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 to 10 a.m.

Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Monday: Beef penne pasta

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken

Friday: Salisbury steak

Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Monday: Beef stew

Tuesday: Roast pork loin

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo with noodles

Thursday: Barbecued beef sandwich

Friday: Three cheese ravioli with tomato cream sauce

Monday: Fitness classes with certified instructors, 10:30 a.m.

Music by Ricki Lee, 11:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks, 11:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Country Boys Band

Stitch in time, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Fitness class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Birthday and anniversary lunch, fried chicken

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuit and sausage gravy, 7:30 a.m.

Thursday: Polish sausage on a bun

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday: Celebration breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Silver and Gold Senior Center will be closed July 1-6.

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Monday: Pork roast

Thursday: Ham sandwich

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Tuna casserole

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich

Friday: Pork roast

Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 5-10; free for children younger than 5. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Pizza bar

Wednesday: Fish tacos

Friday: Barbecued chicken

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Cards after lunch

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Monday: Cheese quiche

Tuesday: Chicken Marbella

Wednesday: Meatloaf

Thursday: Braised pork roast

Friday: Crab casserole

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.

Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Monday: Meatloaf

Tuesday: Turkey pot pie

Wednesday: Ham

Thursday: Chicken salad sandwich

Friday: Chili

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.

Knitting with Kathy, 1:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Dance and game night, 7 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Monday: Chef salad

Tuesday: Potato-chip chicken

Wednesday: Spaghetti

Thursday: Meatloaf

Friday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Roast beef

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments