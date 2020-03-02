Senior calendar
Senior calendar

Twin Falls Senior Center

530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; or lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.

Monday: Hungarian goulash

Tuesday: Chicken enchilada casserole

Wednesday: Creamy mushroom pork chops

Thursday: Harvest chicken

Friday: Beef stroganoff

Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise class, 10 a.m., free

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.

Heritage Independent Living presentation on “Living Gluten Free in a Gluten Full World,” 12:15 p.m.

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2

Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Introduction on “Facts about Reverse Mortgages,” 12:15 p.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: AARP tax assistance, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; make an appointment

Qigong exercise, 10 a.m., free

Horizon Home Health and Hospice’s foot clinic, 10 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.

Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2

Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free

Bingo, 11:45 a.m.

Bridge, 1 p.m.

Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Bountiful Basket Food Co-op, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

West End Senior Citizens Inc.

1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.

Monday: Pulled pork sandwich

Tuesday: Beef stew

Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy

Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce

Sunday: Roast beef with gravy

Monday: SilverSneakers exercise, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday: Music by the Honey Bees

Filer Senior Haven

222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.

Tuesday: Pigs-in-a-blanket

Wednesday: Chicken enchilada casserole

Thursday: Beef stroganoff

Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.

Bingo

Cards, 1:30 p.m.

Ageless Senior Center

310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.

Thursday: Biscuits and gravy

Friday: Barbecued beef ribs

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

AA meeting, 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Snooker, 1 p.m.

Bible study, 1 p.m.

Cash bingo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

American Legion, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Nutrition news, 11 a.m.

Snooker, 1 p.m.

Friday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.

Gem State, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Gooding Senior Citizen Center

308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors. 208-934-5504.

Monday: Sweet and sour chicken

Tuesday: Baked potato bar

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup

Thursday: Meatloaf

Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hand and foot, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.

Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pool, 9:30 a.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Breakfast, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Wendell Senior Center

380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.

Monday: Spaghetti

Friday: Turkey noodle soup

Monday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

College of Southern Idaho’s Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Wednesday: CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.

Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

Exercise class, 9 a.m.

Board meeting, 6 p.m.

Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.

CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday: Cards, 1 p.m.

Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center

140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.

Monday: Parmesan baked chicken

Wednesday: Mediterranean pork

Friday: Beef pot roast

Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.

50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.

Friday: Two bingo games

Jerome Senior Center

520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.

Monday: Beef stew

Tuesday: Pork supreme

Wednesday: Chicken breast

Thursday: Three cheese ravioli

Friday: Chili dogs

Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.

Bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Blood pressure checks and foot clinic

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Line dancing, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 1 p.m.

Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Square dancing, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s pool, 7 p.m.

Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.

Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.

Bingo, 6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.

Silver and Gold Senior Center

210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.

Tuesday: Beef pot pie

Property tax reduction sign-up, 9 a.m. to noon at the center

Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 11 a.m. at the fire station

Wednesday: Breakfast, pancakes, bacon

Thursday: Chili

Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Richfield Senior Center

130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.

Monday: Meatloaf

Thursday: Sub sandwiches

Golden Years Senior Center

218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.

Tuesday: Tuna casserole

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwiches

Friday: Taco salad

Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Camas County Senior Center

129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 6-10; free for children 5 and younger. 208-764-2226.

Tuesday: Grilled turkey sandwich, potato soup

Wednesday: Chili dogs

Friday: Pork roast

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Wednesday: Cards after lunch

Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.

Friday: Book Club, 10:30 a.m.

Quilting, 10 a.m.

Cards after lunch

Blaine County Senior Center

721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch served at noon Monday through Friday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.

Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.

Bingo, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.

Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.

Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.

Golden Heritage Senior Center

2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors.208-878-8646.

Monday: Pigs-in-a-blanket

Tuesday: Turkey pot pie

Wednesday: Liver and onions

Thursday: Chicken fried steak

Friday: Chicken malibu

Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.

Wednesday: Pinochle, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.

Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.

Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.

Minidoka County Senior Center

702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.

Monday: Turkey and dumplings

Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie

Wednesday: Tacos

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken

Friday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Friday: Bingo, 6 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.

Lorna Reeder Center

424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.

Wednesday: Tater tot casserole

