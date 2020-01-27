Twin Falls Senior Center
530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 9 and younger; or lunch to go, $7. For lunch take-out, 11 a.m. to noon daily: 208-734-5084.
Monday: Ham tetrazzini
Tuesday: Taco baked potato
Wednesday: Caesar chicken
Thursday: Chicken fried steak
Friday: Sloppy Joe casserole
Monday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Mega Monday game, 11:45 a.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
TOPS meeting, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Tai Chi exercise class, 10 a.m., free
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Hospice Vision’s foot clinic, 10:30 a.m.
Ticket Tuesday, 11:45 a.m.
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Pinochle, 6:30 p.m., cost is $2
Wednesday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Senior center’s annual congregate meeting, noon
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Bunco, 1 p.m.
Laughter therapy, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday: Tai Chi exercise, 10 a.m., free
Horizon Home Health and Hospice’s foot clinic, 10 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m.
Thunder Thursday game, 11:55 a.m.
Visually Impaired Support Group meeting, with a presentation of “Scams and Fraud Protection,” 12:45 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m., cost is $2
Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Art classes, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Quilting, 9 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10:30 a.m., free
Bingo, 11:45 a.m.
Alzheimer’s Association presentation on “Healthy Brain and Body,” 12:15 p.m.
Bridge, 1 p.m.
Art class, 1:30 and 4 p.m.
West End Senior Citizens Inc.
1010 Main St., Buhl. Lunch at noon, suggested donation: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $7 for take-out dinners; and $4, children 10 and younger. Sunday buffet at 1 p.m.: $5, seniors, 60 and older; $7, non-seniors; $4, children 10 and younger.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich
Tuesday: Stuffed ham rolls
Wednesday: Biscuits and gravy, egg casserole
Thursday: Turkey
Sunday: Roast beef with gravy
Monday: SilverSneakers exercise, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Hand and foot canasta, 1 p.m.
Board meeting, 10 a.m.
Wednesday: SilverSneakers, 10:30 a.m.
Filer Senior Haven
222 Main St., Filer. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5. 208-326-4608.
Tuesday: Tacos
Wednesday: Toasted cheese sandwiches
Thursday: Fried chicken
Monday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Thursday: Puzzles, 11:30 a.m.
Bingo, 12:45 p.m., $1
Ageless Senior Center
310 Main St. N., Kimberly. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon; take-out; home delivery. Seniors 60 and older, suggested donation is $6, under 60, $7.50 (not donations); meals to go, $7.50. 208-944-9617.
Thursday: Tomato goulash with beef burger
Friday: Pork roast
Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Bible study, 1 p.m.
Bingo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Snooker, 1 p.m.
Gooding Senior Citizen Center
308 Senior Ave., Gooding. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors. 208-934-5504.
Monday: Turkey tetrazzini
Tuesday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwiches
Wednesday: Haystacks with rice
Thursday: Curry chicken and rice
Monday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Hand and foot, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof, 11 a.m.
Thursday: Morning out, 9 a.m.
Pool, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wendell Senior Center
380 First Ave. E. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4 for seniors; $6 for under 60. 208-536-9951.
Monday: Chicken sandwiches
Friday: Fish steaks
Monday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
College of Southern Idaho’s Over 60 and Getting Fit class, 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Wednesday: CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.
Thursday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
Exercise class, 9 a.m.
Friday: Coffee, 8 a.m.
CSI Over 60 and Getting Fit, 9:30 a.m.
Hagerman Valley Senior and Community Center
140 E. Lake St., Hagerman. The center is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $7, non-seniors. All take-outs, $6. 208-837-6120.
Monday: Mushroom pork chops
Wednesday: Beef pot pie
Friday: Chicken alfredo
Today: Blood draws (by doctor’s order), 8 to 10:30 a.m.
50/50 raffle and Bridge Club, 1 p.m.
Friday: Two bingo games
Jerome Senior Center
520 N. Lincoln St., Jerome. 208-324-5642. Salad bar at 11:30 a.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6, non-seniors; $4, children under 12.
Monday: Baked potato bar
Tuesday: Chicken and vegetable pasta
Wednesday: Asian pork
Thursday: Chicken marsala
Friday: Rib dip sandwiches
Monday: Exercise classes, 10:30 a.m.
Bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Bunco, 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Line dancing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Stitch in time, 12:30 p.m.
Dominoes, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 12:30 p.m.
Square dancing, 7 p.m.
Thursday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s pool, 7 p.m.
Friday: Exercise class, 10:30 a.m.
Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Bingo, 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.
Sunday: Dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m.; cost is $5
Silver and Gold Senior Center
210 E. Wilson, Eden. Coffee at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday. Breakfast at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Suggested donation: $5, seniors (age 60 and older); $6.50, non-seniors. 208-825-5662.
Tuesday: Birthday and anniversary lunch, lasagna
Fit and Fall Proof exercise class, 11 a.m. at the fire station
Wednesday: Breakfast, biscuits and gravy
Bible study, 7 a.m.
Thursday: Baked cheese sandwiches, tomato hamburger soup
Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Richfield Senior Center
130 S. Main, Richfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors; $5.50, under 60.
Monday: Pork chops
Thursday: Sloppy Joes
Golden Years Senior Center
218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $4, seniors 60 and older; $5.50, non-seniors. 208-886-2369.
Tuesday: Malibu chicken
Wednesday: Grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato soup
Friday: Roast beef
Monday: Quilting, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Friday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Camas County Senior Center
129 W. Willow Ave., Fairfield. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors 60 and older; $6, non-seniors, ages 10-59; $2, ages 6-10; free for children 5 and younger. 208-764-2226.
Tuesday: Pizza
Wednesday: Creamed peas and potatoes with ham
Friday: Pork roast
Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Wednesday: Cards after lunch
Thursday: Art class, 10 a.m.
Friday: Quilting, 10 a.m.
Cards after lunch
Blaine County Senior Center
721 Third Ave. S., Hailey. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $7, non-seniors. 208-788-3468.
Monday: Chicken parmesan
Tuesday: Pork chile verde
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: Baked chicken alfredo
Friday: Salmon with pesto crust
Monday: Fit and Fall Proof exercise, 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Circuit exercise class, 11:15 a.m.
Bingo, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Circuit exercise class, 1:15 p.m.
Friday: Ageless motion exercise, 11 a.m.
Golden Heritage Senior Center
2421 Overland Ave., Burley. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors and children 12 and younger; $6, non-seniors. 208-878-8646.
Monday: Tater tot casserole
Tuesday: Beef stew
Wednesday: Ham
Thursday: Biscuits and gravy
Friday: Chicken strips
Monday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Wednesday: Pinochle, 1 p.m.
Thursday: Art with Shirley, 1:30 p.m.
Knitting with Kathie, 1:30 p.m.
Pinochle, 5:30 p.m.
Minidoka County Senior Citizens Center
702 11th St., Rupert. Lunch at noon. Suggested donation: $5, seniors; $6, non-seniors; $3, children 10 and younger; $4.50, home delivery. 208-436-9107.
Monday: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes
Tuesday: Turkey and dumplings
Wednesday: Liver and onions
Thursday: Potato-chip chicken
Friday: Baked ham
Thursday: Pinochle, 6 p.m.
Friday: Bingo, 7 p.m.
Lorna Reeder Center
424 Market St., Albion. Open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; lunch at noon. Suggested donation, $5 seniors, $6 non-seniors. Take-out meal available for $6; call by 11:30 a.m. 208-673-6210.
Wednesday: Chicken
