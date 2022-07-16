 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sen. Jim Risch cosponsors a bill to block Biden from using federal property for abortion services

  • 0
Jim Risch

 

 AL DRAGO

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, has joined Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and six other senators in proposing a bill to block the federal government from using federal property for abortion services.

The Prohibiting Abortion on Federal Lands Act would prohibit the federal government from promoting, supporting or contracting with abortion providers or otherwise expanding access to abortion on federal lands or facilities such as military installations, national parks, courthouses and federal buildings.

The legislation is a response to calls for President Joe Biden to use federally owned facilities and land to provide abortion access in states where the procedure is banned or could soon be banned. In Idaho, pending action from the Idaho Supreme Court, nearly all abortions could be illegal by mid-August.

Risch and Rubio have also introduced legislation to block the administration from declaring a public health emergency to protect abortion access, according to a news release.

People are also reading…

“The Biden administration will stop at nothing to force their radical abortion agenda nationwide,” Risch said in the release. “Attempting to bypass states that have made the commitment to treat every human life with respect and dignity is shameless and unacceptable, and we must ensure this option is not on the table. States must be free to stand up for the unborn.”

Additional cosponsors of the bill include Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas; Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi; Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi; Steve Daines, R-Montana; John Thune, R-South Dakota; and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho view: Far-right groups who planned insurrection are commonplace in Idaho, and close to power

Idaho view: Far-right groups who planned insurrection are commonplace in Idaho, and close to power

Opinion: On Tuesday, the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol held a hearing delving into the role of far-right paramilitary organizations in the attempt to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election. Focusing on groups, including the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and Three Percenters, who were involved in the 2021 attempted insurrection, the hearings presented compelling evidence of significant coordination between these groups, as well as awareness within the Trump administration of their plans.

GOP Convention kicks off in Twin Falls

GOP Convention kicks off in Twin Falls

Three days of committee meetings, workshops and party business kicked off Thursday at the 2022 Idaho Republican Party Convention at the College of Southern Idaho.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News