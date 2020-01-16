BOISE — Getting to work every day and caring for children can prove dangerous for many undocumented people in rural Idaho who drive without a license. In the session's first week, it appeared the Legislature would discuss a bill that would allow undocumented people to apply for a license, but the plan has since been shelved.
Sen. Jim Guthrie, a Republican from McCammon, decided not to introduce a bill that would have allowed undocumented people to obtain a driver’s license with limited privileges. The licenses would not have allowed cardholders to purchase alcohol or to vote.
Guthrie told the Times-News the bill needed some fine-tuning.
“It’s looking like we’re probably just working on it for next year,” he said.
The senator met with Food Producers of Idaho, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, the Idaho Sheriff’s Association, the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and Gov. Brad Little as wells as farmers in American Falls before news of the bill’s pending introduction broke last week. Guthrie said in a statement that he would amend the bill based on feedback he received.
“…I am not oblivious to the feedback I have received which ranges across the opinion spectrum,” the release said. “Of the many hurdles any proposal must clear to become law, the voice of our citizens is at the top. With that, after meeting with the working group the past few days, we are modifying our path forward.”
The Idaho Dairymen’s Association was a proponent in helping Guthrie promote the bill. The organization's former director, Bob Naerebout, said the issue is a public safety matter, and the bill would ensure that those who are on the road are appropriately tested.
“It’s one of the things we need to do to protect the safety and integrity of our roads,” Naerebout said.
Advocates said allowing undocumented people to obtain a license would provide peace of mind and help start conversations about what the undocumented community looks like in Idaho and how to better relations between the community and the police.
“The community has been waiting for a long time to have the security to drive their kids to school, drive to the grocery store without worry of getting pulled over…,” Ruby Mendez, advocacy fellow at the ACLU of Idaho, said. “The question is why not? Why not provide something so essential that we as non-undocumented people take for granted?”
Fourteen states, including Nevada, Utah and Oregon, allow undocumented drivers to obtain a license.
According to an unofficial estimate from the Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles, 70,000 people may qualify to apply for the provisional licenses. The working committee assembled by Sen. Guthrie needs to continue to try to understand the scope of the issue, according to Naerebout.
“Those are the numbers we really need to get our arms around: who is impacted, how they’re impacted and how to get this bill passed,” Naerebout said.
Guthrie did not specify what about the bill needed work, but said in his statement that it had “broad bipartisan support.” The statement also said he was “frustrated” with U.S. immigration policy and believes the issue is a matter of road safety that needs to be addressed.
“We are definitely happy to continue working with Sen. Guthrie and others who have worked on the bill language,” Mendez said. “We hope to continue to work together to bring the bill back next session.”
