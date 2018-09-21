JEROME — A semi-trailer hauling salt caught on fire late Friday afternoon on Interstate 84 near Jerome.
The driver stopped at milepost 163 on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes, where the Jerome Rural Fire Department made quick work of the fire, a dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is not known.
Idaho State Police also responded to the fire, an ISP spokeswoman said. The call came in after 4 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 5, she said.
