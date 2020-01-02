FILER — A semi-truck went off the side of U.S. Highway 93 south of Filer early Thursday, knocking out power lines and closing the highway.
Antonio Hernandez-Guzman, 32, of Jerome, was traveling south on U.S. 93 about a mile south of the intersection with U.S. Highway 30 in a 2020 Volvo semi-truck hauling two empty milk tankers when he hit black ice. The truck went into the northbound lane and then off the shoulder, striking a stop sign and power pole and then came to rest in the barrow pit, Idaho State Police said.
The highway was closed until Idaho Power was able to fix the power lines.
Hernandez-Guzman was wearing his seat belt.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Power, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Filer Police Department, and Filer Fire Department.
