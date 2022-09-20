Seeing red: How bad is red-light problem?

TWIN FALLS – Does the city have a problem with motorists running red lights? The last few days might leave you wondering.

Early Saturday morning, a man was struck by a motorist who apparently didn't heed a traffic light at Falls Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard North, police said. The man later died from his injuries.

On Monday afternoon at the same intersection, a four-car chain-reaction crash when a woman was driving south on Blue Lakes and apparently ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that was turning left from Falls. Two other vehicles in turning lanes were also struck. The crash left no injuries, just a bunch of banged-up vehicles, three of which had to be towed.

Events such as these have law enforcement officers concerned that some motorists aren’t driving responsibly and are putting their own well-being, and those of others, at risk.

"Motorists need to think of the worst-case scenarios," Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts said, "and pay attention to the rules of the road."

And getting involved in a serious collision can be a negative life-changing event, reminded Jerome Police Capt. Anthony Gratzer.

A limited amount of information is being released in the crash involving the death of the pedestrian.

Ryan Hansen of the Idaho State Police was among the law officers who responded to the scene. He said the driver cooperated with law enforcement officers, and the intersection was blocked for three hours as law officers cleared the scene and did a reconstruction of the crash.

No citations have been issued so far, pending results of the investigation, which could last seven to 10 working days to be completed, Hansen said.

He was unsure whether the out-of-town driver was unacquainted with the City of Twin Falls, but said "a red light is a red light wherever you are."

If a vehicle hasn’t started to cross the stop line painted on the road by the time the traffic light flashes red, a violation has occurred, said Sgt. Julie Donahue of the Idaho State Police. And even though some motorists speed up to meet that mark, doesn't make it safe.

The website DriversEd.com states that "a yellow signal light warns you that the red signal is about to appear. When you see the yellow light, you should stop, if you can do so safely. If you can't stop, look out for vehicles that may enter the intersection when the light changes."

Donahue has seen numerous posts on social media complaining about motorists who run red lights and commit other infractions. Most motorists likely have a story on the subject.

Filer resident Caitlyn Roe Henderson said her vehicle was hit three weeks ago by a motorist who ran a red light at Fillmore Avenue and Pole Line Road in Twin Falls.

"I will now forever wait and look both ways before advancing when my light turns green," Henderson posted on Facebook.

Another Twin Falls resident posted that she sees motorists commit traffic light violations every day.

"Multiple times I have come to a light (and) nearly come to a complete stop and they come past me in the next lane and blow through it," she said.

But are the anecdotal stories proof that Twin Falls, or Magic Valley as a whole, has a problem?

Stotts said that he doesn’t think the problem is worse in Twin Falls than in other parts of the country.

“I think most drivers out there are obeying the rules of the road,” he said. Twin Falls has a growing population, and with an increasing number of drivers, there are bound to be more violations.

If the police department hears several complaints about a particular intersection, an investigation is often done on the location.

The traffic light might be malfunctioning or some other engineering issue might be at play. Or, it could be that motorists are "blatantly running it," Stotts said.

Citing violaters

The Jerome Police Department cited one driver for a traffic light violation over the last six weeks, Gratzer said.

And actually citing someone with a traffic light violation isn't always easy, Stotts said. Police officers evaluate the situation on whether public safety will be put at risk.

If a police officer is in rush hour traffic and headed in another direction as the violator, it could increase the chance of a crash when police lights are turned on and possibly confuse other motorists, he said.

"You don't want to put the public at risk to catch up to them," Gratzer said.

If a law officer has direct access to the violator and a clear view of the incident, "I think most officers would cite," Stotts said.

The fine for running a red light is $90 plus points against the driver's record. Motorists might also face an increase in insurance rates.

Stotts said he hasn't considered setting up a patrol where police would target a particular intersection and cite violators, especially since the department's staff numbers are low.

Red-light cameras

Red-light cameras aren't used in Idaho, despite some motorists pointing to the tall cameras sitting atop traffic lights at many intersections. Those cameras are used for traffic control.

"It's probably a good thing," Stotts said, that motorists think they could be used to cite motorists for infractions.

Red-light cameras would need to be approved by the Idaho Legislature for them to be used in the state, Stotts said.

Studies vary on the effectiveness of red-light cameras and some complain that the cameras target the owner of the vehicle instead of the person actually driving it.