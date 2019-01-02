TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department and City Council are kicking off the New Year with the formal swearing-in of five new officers.
The city on Wednesday will recognized the new officers who will be attending the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training Basic Patrol Academy, Session No. 194, beginning Monday. Additionally, the police department will formally recognize four employees who have been promoted to corporal through a competitive process.
Here’s a bit about each of the new officers:
Ajbin Bilajack
- was hired as a full-time police officer Oct. 28. He was born in Hanover, Germany, and immigrated from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Boise in 1998. He previously worked in maximum security at the Idaho Department of Corrections.
Cody Cunningham
- was hired as a full-time police officer Nov. 13. He is a Twin Falls native and graduate of Canyon Ridge High School. Cunningham served in the U.S. Marine Corps between 2014 and 2018 and is pursuing a bachelor’s of science in psychology.
Jacob Lee
- was hired as a full-time police officer Oct. 29. He was born in Twin Falls and grew up in Meridian. Lee has an associate degree in liberal arts and is working on a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Jonathan Shobe
- was hired as a full-time police officer Oct. 29. He was born in Twin Falls and graduated from Jerome High School. He previously worked as a physical therapy aide.
Curtis Wheeler
- was hired Oct. 29 as a full-time officer. He was born in California and graduated from high school in Hawaii. He spent four years in the Marine Corps in Twentynine Palms, Calif. Before coming to the Twin Falls Police Department, he owned a fugitive recovery business in Colorado Springs, Colo.
These four officers were promoted to corporal in December:
Adam Dixon
- has been with the Twin Falls Police Department since 2009, serving as a patrol officer, field training officer and bomb squad technician assistant. He received his POST intermediate certification in 2013 and his advanced certification in 2017.
Steven Gassert
- has been with the Twin Falls Police Department since 2002, when he joined the department’s Explorer Program. He was hired as a full-time officer in 2008, left the department in 2015 and returned the following year. He has been a patrol officer, field training officer and school resource officer. Gassert is a POST-certified instructor and teaches law enforcement at the College of Southern Idaho. He received his POST intermediate certification in 2014.
Jayson Mickelson
- joined the Twin Falls Police Department as a communications specialist in April 2010. He was hired as a full-time police officer later that year. He previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009 and attained the rank of sergeant. With the Twin Falls Police Department, he has been a patrol officer, field training officer, school resource officer and a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics team. He graduated from POST Basic Academy and received his POST intermediate certification in 2017.
Dave Weight
- started his career with the Twin Falls Police Department in 1998 as a full-time officer. He had attended POST Basic Academy in 1997. Weight has been a patrol officer, field training officer, SWAT team member, firearms instructor, GLOCK armorer, traffic and motor officer and school resource officer. He received his POST intermediate certification in 2005, his advanced certification in 2017 and his master certification also in 2017.
