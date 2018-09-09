JEROME — The Idaho Transportation Department invites the public to view and comment on design plans for U.S. 93 from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Fish and Game office, 324 S. 417 E., near Jerome.
The 100 South Road project will extend widening of U.S. 93 for about 2⅓ miles through the Idaho 25 and 100 South Road intersections. Land purchases will be necessary to facilitate construction.
ITD staff will be available to answer questions about the proposed design which will include:
- Reconstructing current lanes to serve as future northbound lanes
- Adding two new southbound lanes west of the current alignment
- Constructing a median to separate northbound and southbound lanes
- Widening the intersection and turn bays at Idaho 25 and 100 South Road
- Improving drainage
All designs for the project comply with the 2008 Environmental Assessment for the U.S. 93/Interstate 84 Interchange to Idaho 25 corridor, which received a finding of no significant impact. The final design stage of this project is expected to be complete by fall 2019, with construction scheduled for 2022.
ITD will accept comments through Sept. 26.
For more information, call Nathan Jerke at 208-886-7809 or email nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov or go to itd.idaho.gov/d4, and click on the projects tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.