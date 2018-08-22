TWIN FALLS — He’s been everywhere, man.
The list of places Randy Roscoe’s been — in support of American veterans — sounds like a Johnny Cash song.
He’s crossed the deserts bare, man, and breathed the mountain air, man.
Death Valley, Pikes Peak, Glacier National Park, the Grand Canyon, Denali National Park, the Everglades — and everywhere in between.
Roscoe has ridden a bicycle some 30,000 miles since 2012. He plans to hang up his bike next month when he returns home to El Paso, Texas.
Roscoe, 62, grew up in Detroit during the Vietnam War.
“It made a big impression on me,” he said during a stop Wednesday at the Times-News.
“I’m not a vet. This is just my way of saying thanks to all veterans. It’s the least I can do.”
The mission of Roscoe’s Tour across America is simple: Spread awareness for military veterans and encourage folks to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, a national nonprofit that supports veterans.
“I don’t take any money,” he said. “It’s not about me.”
Roscoe relies on the kindness of strangers to survive on the road. He stayed the night Tuesday at a church in Filer, and Monday at a church in Hagerman.
“I got to take a shower and the pastor’s wife cooked me a meal,” he said. “I’ve met more kindness on the road than you could imagine.”
Every now and then, someone will rent him a motel room for the night.
“I’m not homeless, but I’m not used to sleeping in a bed,” he said. Roscoe carries a tent, bedroll and a little bit of lightweight food — oatmeal and ramen noodles mostly — in a tiny trailer he pulls behind his bike.
He also carries a case full of photos of places he’s been and business cards from the nearly 70 newspapers that have run his story.
“I enjoy everything but climbing mountains,” he said. Cabbage Hill on Interstate 84 west of La Grande, Ore., was a beast to climb.
A bicycle shop in Twin Falls gave his bicycle a cleaning and a safety check.
“I’m going to try to make Burley tonight,” he said, but his plans are flexible.
“If I’m fighting the wind, I might just lay it down for the night,” Roscoe said.
He plans to ride to Denver next, which will put him just two weeks from home.
“It’s all downhill from Denver.”
