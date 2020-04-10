Second phase of reconstruction project begins next week on Idaho 81 in Cassia County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — The Idaho Transportation Department announced work is expected to begin next week on Idaho Highway 81 between Declo and Burley. This is the second phase of a project that began in February with the replacement of box culverts and irrigation structures along the highway.

Work will continue this month with the replacement of a box culvert near Idaho 81 and U.S. Highway 30 and will transition into reconstruction of about five miles of roadway.

“This project will improve and extend the life expectancy of the highway,” Idaho Transportation Department South-central Idaho Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a statement. “It will also provide a safer and more enjoyable driving experience for motorists.”

Drivers can expect reduced speeds, width restrictions and lane reductions throughout the work zone. Pilot cars, flaggers and temporary traffic signals will also be used in the construction area. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route during construction if possible.

The contractor for the project is Western Construction Inc. of Boise

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0