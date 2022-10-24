Second man charged in Heyburn slaying

RUPERT — The brother of a man charged in the Jan. 2 slaying of a Heyburn man has been arraigned in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on a first-degree murder charge.

Klee Lee Morrison, of Littlefield, Arizona, was being held in Washington County, Utah, on a federal parole violation and was set to be released from jail when Utah prosecutors received a warrant for the inmate in connection with the death of Julio Lopez, according to a St. George, Utah, news article.

Along with the first-degree murder charge, Morrison is charged with felony counts of evidence destruction and concealment, criminal conspiracy and failure to notify authorities of a death, according to court records.

The prosecutor’s office also filed a notice to seek an enhancement penalty for displaying, using, threatening or attempting to use a firearm, object or other deadly weapon while committing or attempting to commit the crime of murder.

Morrison was arraigned via video on Oct. 19 in Minidoka County Court.

Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson said on Monday that Morrison was extradited to Idaho and is being held for safety purposes at an undisclosed jail and not at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.

According to court documents, Klee Morrison had filed hand-written motions to dismiss the case and for final disposition on Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 and his warrant for arrest was issued on Aug. 11.

A preliminary hearing for Morrison is set at 9 a.m. Nov. 2. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Morrison was charged in conjunction with his brother, Kalob Morrison, with first-degree murder of Lopez and other crimes connected to the murder.

Kalob Morrison waived his right to a speedy trial and a trial that was set for Oct. 12 was vacated. A status hearing in the case is slated for 4:15 p.m. Oct. 31 in Minidoka County District Court.

According to preliminary hearing testimony in Kalob Morrison’s case, the two brothers worked in concert to kill Lopez, load his body into his vehicle and drive to the Lincoln County desert, where Lopez’s body and burned vehicle were found.