Second daily flight to Salt Lake will begin in November

TWIN FALLS — After three quarters of strong performance, SkyWest has decided to add a second daily flight connecting Twin Falls and Salt Lake City and is scheduled to run November and December this year.

On Monday night, Twin Falls City Council approved an ordinance including the second daily flight in to the guaranteed revenue agreement adopted in March. The County approved the request last Thursday.

Airport Manager Bill Carberry told the council that only one subsidy had been paid this year.

"With the strong performance, the conversation turned to a second flight," said Airport Manager Bill Carberry at the meeting. "They've come back and they've asked the city to amend the second flight into the profit and loss calculation."

The revenue guarantee agreement stipulates that if the flights are not profitable to SkyWest, Twin Falls City and County will cover up to $400,000, split evenly.

So far, only $25,000 has been paid to SkyWest for the first quarter of the year. The second and third quarters have been profitable at $170,990 and $127,183 through August reporting.

"This is good news," said council member Nikki Boyd. "The flights are already on the schedule, and I've had two family members pretty excited about the good pricing at this point right now."

SkyWest has scheduled the second daily flight, excepting Saturdays, for November and December of 2022. Flights and pricing can be found at Delta's website.

County signs off on airport revenue guarantee TWIN FALLS — County Commissioners authorized an agreement with air carrier SkyWest to keep the Magic Valley’s only commercial air service from…