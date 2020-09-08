Second Avenue West lane closes for waterline repair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Both outside lanes on Second Avenue West between Buhl Street and Dierkes Street will be closed Wednesday to repair a leaking waterline. Drivers should reduce their speed and follow all posted traffic controls within the project area.

Both outside lanes will be closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday and the project is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

Due to the heavy traffic on Second Avenue, drivers are asked to avoid the area, or use alternate routes, if possible. Drivers in the area are reminded to slow down, be mindful of construction crews and equipment, and follow all posted signals.

