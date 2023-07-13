The city of Twin Falls has started seasonal street surface maintenance work that will continue through August as part of the city’s zoned maintenance program.

As part of the maintenance, the city will chip seal more than 445,100 square yards of road surface to extend the life and drivability of city streets.

Street maintenance will happen mostly in downtown and southwest Twin Falls’ Maintenance Zone 3 and it will cause some temporary street closures and detours in the area.

Roadwork will be from 7:30 a.m. to about 6 p.m. and residents and businesses whose streets will be affected will receive a door hanger on their residence 24 hours before roadwork.

The process of chip sealing involves spraying an oil emulsion on the street surface, then spreading a layer of crushed aggregate on the oil, followed by a roller to press the rock into the oil. The excess rock is then swept up. This process seals it from the elements and adds a new layer to the roadway. Vehicles should reduce speed and give extra distance from the vehicle in front to avoid rock damage.

Vehicles should not drive or park on chip-sealed roadways for up to 8 hours or until the sealant has cured.

The city utilizes a zoned maintenance plan that conducts infrastructure maintenance, replacement, and upgrade work in one of eight zones in the city. Each zone of the city is maintained every eight years.

For questions concerning the 2023 chip seal project, please contact Emery Inc. at 208-733-3951.