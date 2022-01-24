Seasonal inconvenience: Potholes

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley has been dealt a good helping of winter weather this year, and all the snow and rain and freezing temperatures have begun to take their toll on area roads. Potholes have opened in many places, and though the city works to patch them, more will open before winter is over.

Potholes open up in roadways when there is moisture on the ground and the temperatures freeze and thaw, causing the subsurface to contract and expand. Storm events that dump a lot of moisture at once will often produce the most potholes, but when temperatures continue to swing above and below freezing, the potholes will continue to form.

Driving in dense traffic or at night can make the potholes hard to avoid, and puddles can also conceal hidden hazards. Each pothole encounter comes with a chance of vehicle repair costs, and local tire and alignment shops see a spike in repairs after each storm damages roads and opens up new hazards.

Dave Stewart, who manages OK Point S Tire in Twin Falls, says the shop will often see a 20% increase in tire, wheel and alignment repairs following a storm where potholes open up.

“It jumps way up pretty much overnight,” Stewart said.

In Twin Falls, the street department patches potholes as quickly as it can, but the winter-time fixes are often not permanent. A durable road repair uses hot mix material to patch the potholes, but ground temperatures need to be well above freezing for the patch to hold. Until the season warms up in April or May, the city will use a cold mix material to patch the road, which is considered a temporary fix, as it does not bond to the road surface as well, and can even pop back out or crumble away again if there is more moisture and freezing and thawing.

Areas that see extensive potholes are usually older roads that have gone past the end of their service life. In these cases, the road foundation below the asphalt has deteriorated to the point that resurfacing the road wouldn’t fix the problem. The city keeps a list of roads due for full-depth rebuild and has a schedule of when these roads will be replaced.

“What people are seeing around town — a lot of damage is isolated to those older roadways that we have scheduled for rebuilds,” said city spokesman Josh Palmer. “Most of them are scheduled for this summer, and we were hoping we would have a mild winter, so it wouldn’t be as bad as it is, but certainly some of those roads are failing.”

The city of Twin Falls encourages residents to report potholes by calling the street department at 208-733-2226. People who have an account on the city’s website, tfid.org, can report potholes using the complaint submission form.

“We expect to see more before the winter is over,” Palmer said. “Again, it’s all back to moisture and then freezing and thawing cycles.”

Once potholes have been identified for repair, the city will place a cone or a flag on the pothole to warn motorists. Crews will get out as often as they are able to repair potholes, but in some cases, the mix to patch the asphalt must be made in batches, which can mean crews won’t be able to make repairs right away.

Some of the busier roads in Twin Falls are state highways and fall under the management of the county highway district. These include Washington Street, Pole Line Road, Blue Lakes Boulevard and Kimberly Road. The city will on occasion help out by patching those, Palmer said, but typically the highway district will maintain its own roadways.

Other road maintenance departments across the state confirm that potholes will continue to be replaced throughout the winter, sometimes the same pothole may take several temporary patches.

In a recent Facebook post, the Idaho Transportation Department noted that crews will frequently be out on the roads at any hour of the day or night to patch sections of highway. In one incident in northern Idaho, a motorist on I-90 crashed into the crew that was out repairing the road surface.

