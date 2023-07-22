Mike Cothern has done more than a little rambling around Southern Idaho.

From Hagerman to the Jarbidge Mountains in Nevada, Cothern has immersed himself in explorations of Salmon Falls Creek.

Cothern will discuss the geology, natural history and his own journeys in the Salmon Falls Creek at Chautauqua Tuesday.

Cothern told the Times-News he first started exploring Salmon Falls Creek as a boy, and today his house is about four miles away.

“It was one of the first places when I was really young that my father introduced me to,” Cothern said. “And even at 11 years old I was just captured by this deep canyon that is fairly close to civilization, but you drop down into it and it’s wild and rough and rugged. I kind of became a repeat offender, in terms of wanting to be down there for all sorts of different reasons.”

The drainage as a whole is arguably the wildest area in Twin Falls County, Cothern said, the canyon carved across the county from south to north. It was this sense of isolation, the absence of most signs of civilization, that has drawn him to it again and again.

Cothern eventually wrote a book about his explorations. “Searching Salmon Falls” got its start as a series for the Times-News, when Cothern was writing outdoor experience articles. For the series, Cothern did a trip to a different portion of the watershed each month for a year.

Want to go? Mike Cothern will give a talk about the geology, natural history and his own journeys at Salmon Falls Creek at Chautauqua, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamphouse Theatre.

Starting at the mouth of Salmon Falls Creek, where it meets the Snake River near Hagerman, Cothern said he took successive trips where he would wander along the edge of the rim, moving through sagebrush along the canyon, eventually reaching the headwaters in the Jarbidge Mountains in Nevada.

The series resulted in a lot of different experiences, accumulated across the seasons and in different areas of the watershed.

“People are drawn to that kind of country for different reasons — for escape, or to make memories, to go with people, to be on their own,” Cothern said. “I can relate to all that stuff.”

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.