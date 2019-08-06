{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A man missing since Sunday has been found.

Larry Dean Malberg, 62, left his family's home near Morningside Drive and Sunrise Boulevard on Sunday morning in a blue 2003 Mazda MPV. He had not been seen since, according to a post on the Twin Falls Police Facebook page.

Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Malberg was found at a Twin Falls hotel.

