TWIN FALLS — Police are hoping the public can help find a missing man.

Larry Dean Malberg, 62, left his family's home near Morningside Drive and Sunrise Boulevard on Sunday morning in a blue 2003 Mazda MPV, Idaho license plate 2TS7644. He has not been seen since, according to a post on the Twin Falls Police Facebook page.

Police confirmed Tuesday morning that Malberg remains missing.

Malberg may have traveled to the Mountain Home area.

Anyone with information on Malberg's whereabouts should contact Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.

