A dozen volunteers searched an area Thursday, near Dog Creek Reservoir north of Gooding, looking for signs.

On foot, on ATVs, and with the aid of drones, they hunted for anything related to the May 15 disappearance of 58-year-old Roger Driesel, who reportedly left a Gooding residence with an unknown person on in a silver SUV, leaving behind personal items including a wallet and phone.

Driesel's sister JulieAnne Batelaan is concerned. Things could be dire for him, she said.

“Roger has disabilities, no money, no food or anything,” Batelaan said Thursday.

She believes her brother is alive but may be a victim of foul play and perhaps is hurt.

Batelaan is helping to lead the effort to find her brother, and the Thursday search was the first large, organized event since he was reported missing.

Florence Dickens, owner of forensic investigators Semper Vigilans in Rupert took cadaver dogs to Dog Creek Reservoir, where Roger liked to fish.

“About all I can say is there have been a few volunteers working hard on this case. We are working all leads,” Dickens said.

Driesel, a well-known local veteran, has not been found and Batelaan is pleading with people to come forward with information.

Driesel is known for being a loud talker and very friendly, Batelaan said.

He is 5 foot, 11 inches, has brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. He has gray shaggy hair and a beard, and has tattoos on his left arm and shoulder.

Due to disabilities, he keeps his left arm raised, almost as if it’s in a sling, and he keeps his right hand cupped. He has PTSD, and might show signs of dementia.

Going missing is totally out of character for Driesel, his sister said. Coming from a military background, he would have never left his personal items behind. Plus, his father’s birthday was last week and he wouldn't normally have gone that day without contacting him.

Police have been diligent with following up on leads, Batelaan said, and flyers have been posted in many cities around Gooding.

The Gooding Police Department didn’t return a phone call from the Times-News, but in an update on social media, it said there have been a few mistaken sightings of Driesel. None of the tips have panned out so far.

One unverified sighting was near Twin Falls Rock Creek RV Park, but Batelaan said she doesn’t think it amounted to anything.

People living in the park have been contacted and they say they haven’t seen him, she said.

Reward money totaling $1,300 has been set up for information that leads to Driesel's return.