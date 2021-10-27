 Skip to main content
Search and rescue team finds body of overdue Meridian hunter

Twin Falls County Search and Rescue

HANSEN — The body of a hunter who has overdue returning home was found by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team over the weekend.

The body of Dennie Kendall, 55, was found in his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

"Our teams conducted an intense and exhaustive search covering hundreds of miles along Deadline Ridge from the Magic Mountain ski lodge area to the Nevada state line during the night with rain, sleet, and snow," the sheriff's office said.

Twin Falls County Search and Rescue

The Sheriff's Office is working with the Twin Falls County Coroner on the death investigation.

"We appreciate the support we received from the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, SIRCOMM dispatchers, as well as the dedication of our volunteer team who never gave up in their search efforts despite the inclement weather conditions throughout the night," the sheriff's office said.

"We wish to express our most sincere condolences and prayers to the Kendall family in their time of grief."

September crime report: Former lawmaker arrested, murder trial, stabbing sentencing and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

