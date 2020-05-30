Sealcoating to begin next week in Camas and Elmore counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRFIELD — Weather permitting, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin seal-coat work Monday on a portion of U.S. Highway 20 west of Fairfield, between mileposts 124 to 151.

“Over the next two weeks, we will sealcoat approximately 27 miles of highway,” ITD Project Manager Sam Purser said in a statement. “This is the final stage of the U.S. 20 paving and safety improvement project that took place in that area last year.”

While work is underway, the roadway will be reduced to a single lane. Both lanes will be open to traffic outside of working hours.

Motorists should anticipate short delays and watch for the presence of flaggers or pilot cars during the day.

Seal coating is a surface treatment that takes place during the summer months and helps to preserve and extend the lifetime of Idaho’s roadways by applying a layer of oil and rock chips. It also provides a skid-resistant surface for better vehicle traction. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for rock chips to properly adhere to the oil on the highway.

Motorists are cautioned to slow down and pay attention to reduced speeds and no-passing zones throughout the work area, because chips placed during the seal-coating projects have potential to cause windshield damage.

