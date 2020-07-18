Seal coating to begin next week with temporary closures of rest areas

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin seal coating the road surface of several regional rest areas next week to preserve the pavement.
“Over the next three weeks, we will seal coat four different rest area locations on our state routes,” Idaho Transportation Department South-central Idaho Project Manager Sam Purser said in a statement. “This will improve the area for travelers who use these facilities.”
The rest areas will be temporarily closed while work is underway. Electronic message boards and barricades will be in place to notify motorists.
Weather permitting, the anticipated closure dates are:
- Tuesday and Wednesday: Timmerman Rest Area at the junction of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 20, south of Bellevue
- July 28-30: Bliss Rest Areas on Interstate 84, west of Bliss
- July 30-31: Hagerman Rest Area on U.S. Highway 30, south of Hagerman
- Aug. 3-5: Cotterel Rest Areas on Interstate 84, north of Sublett
“In addition to the rest area parking lots, we will also be seal coating the on and off ramps and various short portions of I-84,” Purser said.
Seal coating is a surface treatment that takes place during the summer months to preserve and extend the lifetime of Idaho’s roadways by applying a layer of oil and rock chips. It also provides a skid-resistant surface for better vehicle traction. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for rock chips to properly adhere to the oil.
Motorists are cautioned to slow down when traveling through these areas because chips placed during the seal coats have potential to cause windshield damage.
