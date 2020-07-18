Seal coating to begin next week with temporary closures of rest areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin seal coating the road surface of several regional rest areas next week to preserve the pavement.

“Over the next three weeks, we will seal coat four different rest area locations on our state routes,” Idaho Transportation Department South-central Idaho Project Manager Sam Purser said in a statement. “This will improve the area for travelers who use these facilities.”

The rest areas will be temporarily closed while work is underway. Electronic message boards and barricades will be in place to notify motorists.

Weather permitting, the anticipated closure dates are:

Tuesday and Wednesday: Timmerman Rest Area at the junction of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 20, south of Bellevue

July 28-30: Bliss Rest Areas on Interstate 84, west of Bliss

July 30-31: Hagerman Rest Area on U.S. Highway 30, south of Hagerman

Aug. 3-5: Cotterel Rest Areas on Interstate 84, north of Sublett

“In addition to the rest area parking lots, we will also be seal coating the on and off ramps and various short portions of I-84,” Purser said.