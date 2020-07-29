​Seal chipping is this week on South Lincoln in Jerome

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Motorists can expect lane closures and temporary delays through Thursday on South Lincoln as crews work to chip seal the road between Main Street and the Interstate 84 overpass.

In recent years, the city has completed asphalt overlays on South Lincoln, which is the most traveled road in the city. Chip sealing will preserve the pavement and also add skid resistance to the surface area.

Drivers should use caution near the construction zone and watch for workers and equipment.

Brian Ahrens, public works director for the city of Jerome, encouraged drivers to take an alternative route if possible.

“We know this is an inconvenience and appreciate the residents’ patience and cooperation,” Ahrens said in a statement. “The benefit of the extended life to our road will be well worth the minor traffic delays caused by the chip seal process.”

