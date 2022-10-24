Scouts show their stuff at City Park

TWIN FALLS — From the monkey bridge to the chili and French fries cooking in cast iron pots, Scouting was on display Saturday afternoon at City Park.

Scouting in the Park brought in Scouts and served as a recruitment tool to help boost numbers, said Jeremy Brown, executive of the Snake River District.

“We are here to let people know that Boy Scouts are still around,” Brown said, and “boys and girls are now welcome to be a part of this.”

The event included demonstrations on cooking, bridge making, first aid, rocket launchers and knot tying.

Simply put, it’s “stuff we do as Scouts,” Brown said.

“I think Scouting is a great way to learn leadership roles and different skills you can use outdoors,” Nicholas Johnson of Troop 68 said.

To learn more about Scouts and information on how to join, go to mountainwestcouncil.org.