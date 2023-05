TWIN FALLS — Monkey bridges and Dutch ovens were the rage Saturday at a Scouting in the Park event.

Scouts from the Mountain West Council pitched tents on the lawn, shot rockets, built a monkey bridge, held a Scoutmaster cookoff and did other activities.

“They see what each other is doing,” Wright said, “and it’s all-around fun.”

While fun, Scouting offers young adults a chance to grow and learn leadership and life skills, he said.

To learn more about Scouting, visit mountainwestcouncil.org.