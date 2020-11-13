Scouting for Food to gather donations Saturday

TWIN FALLS — Traditionally, early November is when the Boy Scouts of America holds its annual Scouting for Food Drive. The drive has assisted local food pantries to restock for both the Thanksgiving holiday and for the remainder of the winter months.

But with the membership in the Boy Scouts at historically low levels, the ability to mobilize an effective drive with meager manpower this year has been daunting.

So this year, the BSA has teamed up with Justserve.org to gather volunteers to pick up bags of nonperishable food items from Twin Falls homes on Saturday.

Thousands of bags and flyers were placed on the doors of Magic Valley homes over the last week in hopes they would be filled with food items such as pasta, rice, oatmeal, flour, canned fruit and vegetables, dried fruit, canned meats (chicken, tuna, beef), canned or dried beans, ramen, peanut butter.

The BSA is asking everyone to fill their bags with these items and then put them out on your doorstep by 9 a.m. Saturday so volunteers can pick them up and deliver them to each community’s food pantry.